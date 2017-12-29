Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, December 29, 2017

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;31;25;Some sun, a shower;31;25;SW;10;74%;67%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Plenty of sunshine;27;15;Sunshine;25;16;NNW;7;51%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Clouds and sunshine;14;7;A couple of showers;14;6;E;10;74%;80%;2

Algiers, Algeria;A shower;16;11;Sunshine and nice;19;11;SSW;9;73%;1%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain this afternoon;6;3;A touch of rain;12;8;WSW;33;88%;86%;0

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy, cold;-10;-12;Cloudy;-6;-8;NNE;9;80%;50%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Turning cloudy, warm;17;4;Sunny and mild;17;4;SE;8;30%;0%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;A little a.m. snow;-4;-14;Increasing clouds;-7;-16;E;7;75%;21%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;A thunderstorm;31;22;A heavy thunderstorm;33;23;NE;8;68%;66%;13

Athens, Greece;Spotty showers;15;7;A shower in the a.m.;14;5;NNW;13;59%;57%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny, warmer;23;16;A shower;24;16;WSW;15;58%;55%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Cloudy and warm;23;10;Partly sunny, warm;23;10;SE;12;46%;0%;2

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy;32;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;24;ESE;10;86%;74%;2

Bangalore, India;Sunny;27;14;Sunny;27;14;E;10;45%;2%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Clouds and sun;31;24;Partly sunny;32;24;ENE;12;60%;44%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;15;9;Partly sunny, nice;18;8;NW;17;59%;0%;2

Beijing, China;Mainly cloudy;2;-3;Mild with some sun;6;-6;NW;19;27%;2%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Cloudy and cooler;6;-4;Clouds and sun;5;-1;SE;6;62%;2%;2

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;4;-1;A little p.m. rain;7;5;WSW;15;73%;85%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Periods of rain;18;9;A few showers;19;9;WNW;8;74%;82%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray thunderstorm;31;20;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;19;W;16;71%;74%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Decreasing clouds;3;-4;A little p.m. rain;2;1;S;9;79%;83%;1

Brussels, Belgium;A little rain;5;3;A touch of rain;13;10;SW;26;83%;85%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Turning cloudy, mild;10;2;Low clouds breaking;6;-1;WNW;7;68%;27%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Cloudy and colder;4;-5;Partly sunny;4;0;S;9;68%;62%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and hot;33;25;Mostly sunny and hot;35;22;SE;11;49%;81%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;18;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;18;SW;7;49%;73%;5

Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sun;11;0;Mainly cloudy;10;2;WSW;7;70%;56%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Decreasing clouds;21;11;Sunny and nice;21;10;NW;12;36%;2%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny, warm;28;18;Plenty of sunshine;27;17;SE;28;62%;0%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;Rain, a thunderstorm;26;20;Spotty showers;25;20;ENE;4;76%;78%;5

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;29;22;Partly sunny;31;22;NNE;10;64%;27%;6

Chicago, United States;A bit of p.m. snow;-9;-16;Colder with some sun;-13;-16;NW;25;70%;33%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny;32;23;Clouds and sun, nice;31;23;NNE;17;66%;16%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;4;0;Occasional rain;4;3;W;18;78%;85%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;24;19;Nice with some sun;24;19;NNE;13;49%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Mostly cloudy;9;4;Rain and drizzle;8;0;NNE;12;79%;73%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Cloudy;33;25;A morning t-storm;32;25;NE;20;75%;57%;10

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;23;8;Hazy sun;23;7;NW;7;68%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Not as cool;15;-6;Partly sunny;10;-8;ENE;10;28%;44%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Decreasing clouds;27;15;Hazy sunshine;28;15;N;8;62%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;A p.m. thunderstorm;33;24;Afternoon showers;32;23;SSW;6;74%;74%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Rain and drizzle;7;3;Periods of sun;9;4;SSW;33;74%;73%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and mild;13;-1;Increasing clouds;15;0;NNE;10;19%;0%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;19;13;Nice with sunshine;19;13;W;5;77%;0%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;A bit of rain;19;17;A bit of rain;19;15;N;14;84%;66%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Decreasing clouds;28;13;Sunny and pleasant;28;13;NE;9;42%;11%;13

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;27;19;An afternoon shower;26;18;NNE;13;62%;55%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Rain and drizzle;4;2;Remaining cloudy;3;-1;S;19;96%;12%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;33;23;Becoming cloudy;33;22;NNE;5;69%;40%;3

Hong Kong, China;Sunny and nice;24;17;Mostly sunny;23;14;NNE;11;65%;11%;4

Honolulu, United States;Sunshine and nice;27;19;Partly sunny, nice;27;18;ENE;16;59%;14%;4

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;28;12;Plenty of sunshine;27;12;SE;9;52%;0%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;22;5;Hazy sunshine;21;4;NNE;6;45%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Periods of rain;15;9;A little rain;13;7;SW;13;78%;88%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;32;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;25;W;13;73%;66%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;30;23;Sunny and less humid;31;22;N;11;53%;2%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;Increasing clouds;29;16;Showers and t-storms;26;14;N;16;64%;86%;8

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and mild;12;-6;Increasing clouds;12;-6;W;4;12%;0%;2

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;28;11;Hazy sun;27;10;NNE;10;24%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;21;4;Mostly sunny;21;3;S;6;54%;2%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;35;18;Plenty of sun;33;18;NNW;16;26%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Rain this afternoon;10;4;Bit of rain, snow;5;-2;W;17;81%;63%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Partial sunshine;30;23;Mostly sunny;30;23;NNE;9;62%;44%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;30;23;Clouds and sun;31;23;WNW;7;71%;66%;10

Kolkata, India;Sunny and pleasant;27;12;Hazy sun;26;13;NNW;10;67%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;32;25;A stray thunderstorm;32;24;ENE;4;74%;75%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;13;4;A t-storm in spots;15;5;SE;12;66%;66%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;31;23;Sunshine and nice;31;23;SSW;8;77%;28%;8

Lima, Peru;Low clouds;23;19;Nice with some sun;23;19;S;11;74%;44%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny, nice;17;11;Partly sunny;16;11;SW;6;85%;27%;1

London, United Kingdom;Mostly cloudy;9;5;Not as cool;12;10;SSW;28;77%;76%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and very warm;27;12;Sunny and delightful;24;12;E;7;36%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Mostly cloudy;29;24;Mostly cloudy;30;24;SSW;10;68%;44%;6

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun;15;7;Decreasing clouds;14;6;SW;7;74%;8%;2

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;30;27;A morning shower;32;28;ENE;16;61%;70%;4

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;28;24;A stray thunderstorm;29;23;ENE;8;79%;55%;6

Manila, Philippines;Some sun;29;23;Nice with some sun;30;23;ENE;11;64%;44%;4

Melbourne, Australia;A t-storm in spots;25;14;A stray shower;21;11;S;21;60%;44%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;21;7;Partly sunny, nice;21;7;NNE;6;37%;25%;5

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;27;17;Partly sunny;26;15;NW;12;67%;15%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Rain and drizzle;6;1;Low clouds breaking;2;-3;SW;9;79%;44%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds and sunshine;30;23;Mostly sunny, breezy;30;23;ENE;23;61%;3%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Plenty of sunshine;32;21;Mostly sunny, warm;33;20;SE;12;47%;55%;11

Montreal, Canada;Flurries, very cold;-18;-24;Rather cloudy;-17;-24;N;0;67%;44%;1

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;4;1;Snow and sleet;2;1;SSE;17;85%;80%;0

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;31;21;Hazy sun;31;22;N;10;46%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Increasing clouds;27;13;Partly sunny;28;14;NNE;19;42%;4%;7

New York, United States;Clouds breaking;-4;-8;A bit of snow;-3;-9;W;11;51%;72%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;20;8;A morning shower;17;10;S;9;69%;65%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Snow, breezy, warmer;-4;-8;Snow;-7;-22;NNW;14;89%;66%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;A shower in the p.m.;9;2;Partly sunny;9;1;NE;12;53%;3%;3

Oslo, Norway;Colder in the p.m.;1;-10;A bit of snow;-3;-4;ESE;8;89%;89%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Very cold;-18;-25;Cloudy and very cold;-17;-25;NW;11;68%;44%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Clouds, showers;29;26;A t-storm in spots;29;26;ESE;11;80%;82%;5

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;29;23;A t-storm in spots;29;23;NW;13;80%;57%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;Couple of t-storms;30;24;A t-storm in spots;30;25;ENE;12;82%;79%;2

Paris, France;Rain and drizzle;7;5;Occasional rain;14;11;SW;21;75%;88%;0

Perth, Australia;Plenty of sunshine;31;19;Plenty of sunshine;32;19;SSE;19;37%;1%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Sunny intervals;34;23;Partly sunny;33;23;ENE;15;59%;44%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm in spots;31;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;25;ENE;10;75%;75%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;32;21;Mostly sunny;31;20;E;7;52%;44%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Clearing;2;-3;A little p.m. rain;5;4;WSW;14;69%;83%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny, mild;8;-10;A bit of p.m. snow;2;-8;WNW;5;64%;85%;1

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;17;9;Cloudy with showers;16;9;ESE;12;74%;98%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Clearing;20;9;Plenty of sunshine;19;10;SE;4;71%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;31;26;A shower or two;31;26;ENE;14;63%;74%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Inc. clouds;-4;-5;Partly sunny;1;-3;NE;14;35%;1%;0

Riga, Latvia;Rain and drizzle;4;0;Remaining cloudy;3;-2;SSE;8;93%;10%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A little rain;29;24;A stray thunderstorm;30;25;NNE;8;80%;56%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;21;5;Plenty of sunshine;24;7;SE;6;34%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;More sun than clouds;11;1;Partly sunny;12;4;E;7;60%;39%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Rain and drizzle;4;3;Ice, then rain;4;0;SW;10;80%;63%;0

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;15;8;Partly sunny;15;9;ENE;9;70%;2%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;26;18;A t-storm in spots;24;18;ENE;15;73%;55%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;28;22;A shower in places;28;22;ESE;17;69%;65%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;25;18;Partly sunny, nice;25;17;N;11;74%;32%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Plenty of sunshine;24;2;Plenty of sun;24;2;ENE;7;14%;0%;6

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;31;15;Sunny and pleasant;30;16;WSW;11;43%;20%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower or two;28;21;A shower in spots;28;20;NNE;7;71%;42%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Showers;17;11;Decreasing clouds;16;11;SSE;7;82%;58%;1

Seattle, United States;Rain;11;6;A passing shower;9;2;NE;10;75%;59%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Milder with some sun;9;-3;Rain and snow shower;5;-2;NW;7;67%;83%;1

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and mild;13;9;Rain and drizzle;12;4;NNW;20;62%;56%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;32;25;A shower or t-storm;31;24;NNW;14;78%;87%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Rain and drizzle;9;-2;Clouds and sun;4;-5;WSW;16;75%;9%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny, nice;28;22;Mostly sunny;28;23;E;18;69%;55%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Inc. clouds;3;-1;Low clouds;2;1;SSE;9;84%;57%;0

Sydney, Australia;Sunny intervals;31;23;A shower or t-storm;31;20;SSE;16;68%;80%;12

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;23;18;A touch of rain;22;15;ENE;17;73%;66%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;Rain and drizzle;3;1;Remaining cloudy;3;-2;S;14;88%;5%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny;9;-1;Mainly cloudy;9;0;NE;6;52%;0%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and mild;14;2;Mostly sunny, mild;13;4;N;9;57%;63%;2

Tehran, Iran;Turning sunny, mild;16;6;Turning cloudy, mild;16;7;NNE;6;25%;2%;2

Tel Aviv, Israel;Cloudy with a shower;21;13;A shower in places;20;10;SE;9;66%;49%;3

Tirana, Albania;Rain at times;10;4;Clouds and sun;12;-1;E;5;66%;26%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Clouds and sunshine;9;2;Mostly sunny;10;2;ENE;16;39%;3%;3

Toronto, Canada;A little snow, cold;-7;-11;Snow;-6;-21;NNW;18;73%;77%;0

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;17;11;A morning shower;18;11;SW;15;75%;50%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;15;10;Partly sunny;18;10;WSW;19;70%;4%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A little snow;-12;-23;Sunny and cold;-18;-28;NNW;11;63%;33%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Becoming rainy;5;1;Clouds and sun;4;-3;NE;5;75%;9%;1

Vienna, Austria;Decreasing clouds;4;-5;A little p.m. rain;5;3;SSW;8;65%;83%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Clouds and sun;29;18;Mostly sunny, warm;30;18;E;11;55%;44%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Rain and drizzle;4;-1;Low clouds breaking;2;-3;S;8;65%;32%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Cloudy and colder;3;-1;Clouds and sun;2;-1;S;11;81%;55%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;17;14;Partly sunny;21;17;N;17;67%;4%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny, nice;31;22;Mostly cloudy;33;23;NNW;9;61%;44%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Plenty of sunshine;5;-3;Sunshine and mild;8;-1;NE;3;56%;62%;2

