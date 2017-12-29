Military says Gaza gunmen fire rockets at Israel

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel says militants in the Gaza Strip have fired several rockets at the Jewish state with two intercepted by its air defense system and another damaging a building.

The military said its Iron Dome missile defense system downed two rockets Friday. Police said another exploded near a building causing damage but no injuries.

Israel holds Hamas, the Islamic militant group that rules Gaza, responsible for all attacks emanating from the territory regardless of who fires the rockets. Israel typically responds to each attack.

There has been an increase in Gaza rocket fire since President Donald Trump's announcement Dec. 6 recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Palestinians have been clashing with Israeli forces in the West Bank and along the Gaza border in weekly protests over the decision.