Taiwan could be attacked under a second Korean War: expert

By  Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/12/29 18:59

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A renowned Canadian political expert recently gave a gloomy outlook for Northeast Asia for the beginning of 2018, and warned that Taiwan will fall prey to China’s military ambition while the U.S. is waging war against the rogue nation in the region - North Korea.

In an article entitled “A U.S. Attack on North Korea: Could China Retaliate Against Taiwan” by J. Michael Cole, he wrote that an attack against North Korea would “represent the most dangerous period of Taiwan’s survival, as this could prompt Beijing to seize the opportunity created by the American focus on North Korea to resolve its historical grievance” and be “perceived as further signs of containment of China.”

In such sentiment, Taiwan would be an easy target for Beijing as retaliatory action and the potential costs of doing so “would be much lower than a direct confrontation with the U.S. military,” Cole says.    

He argues that his assumption does not come from nowhere, as indicated by the intensified Chinese military activities around Taiwan in recent months and by Taiwan’s latest national defense report released this week, which shows the number of People’s Liberation Army aircraft and vessels operating near Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone reached 25 between August 2016 and Dec. 2017.
North Korea
Taiwan defense
Trump

