Multilingual guide to go online in Taiwan to help migrant workers understand employment transfer contracts

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- According to a statement released by the Ministry of Labor's Workforce Development Agency on Thursday, the department will release an online guide on Monday in order to help foreign workers understand their employment transfer contracts better as the guide will be made available in five different languages namely English, Chinese, Indonesian, Thai and Vietnamese.

The current system only provides details in Chinese, which sometimes is inconvenient for migrant workers to understand, causing major disputes between the employers and their employees. Therefore to better protect the rights and interests of the workers, the ministry has decided to reduce the disputes and any chances of them arising by providing this online guide in languages native to the workers.

The ministry said it will connect its Foreign Worker Employer Transfer Query system with its Information Site of Foreign Worker Rights Defense which currently provides information for migrant workers in their native language.

The Foreign Worker Employer Transfer Query system after connecting with the Information Site of Foreign Worker Rights Defense will expand much more and will include news on employment transfers, job offers and many other related information in the five above-mentioned languages.

The aim is to reduce conflicts as much as possible and also to prevent any misunderstandings between employers and their employees as well as helping workers with employer transferring contract details. They can find tailored information related to their contracts by just entering their passport numbers in the website, the ministry said.