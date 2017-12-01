Taiwan National Women’s League to donate assets to government

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The National Women’s League (婦聯會) signed an agreement with the government Friday to donate 90 percent of its assets to the treasury while accepting a third of its foundation board members to be nominated by government bodies.

The Memorandum of Understanding was expected to bring to a temporary closure a long drawn-out quarrel between the Democratic Progressive Party government and the League, which is considered as close to the opposition Kuomintang and as a relic of the Martial Law era.

The League initially refused to sign an agreement with the Ministry of Interior, but the latter sacked the organization’s chairwoman, Cecilia Koo (辜嚴倬雲). A former New Party legislator, Joanna Lei (雷倩), was elected as the League’s new leader, and she worked out the agreement with the government, the Central News Agency reported.

The 10 percent of assets not to be handed over to the treasury would be devoted to administrative expenses, fees related to the departure of employees, and charitable causes.

The four foundations would see their boards facing new elections, with the emergence of more prominent figures from society and at least a third of members appointed by relevant government bodies, CNA reported.

The MOU was signed Friday afternoon at the Ministry of Interior by Lei, Interior Minister Yeh Jiunn-rong (葉俊榮), and Lin Feng-cheng (林峯正), the chairman of the Ill-gotten Party Assets Settlement Committee.