2017 Top popular Mandarin songs that cannot be missed

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – As 2017 is about to wrap up, how many Mandarin songs have been on your playlist so far? Let's take a look at Mandopop with the most popular songs in Taiwan as compiled by Taiwan News.

Mandopop which refers to Mandarin popular music is a craze in Taiwan often manifesting itself at karaoke venues known as KTVs. Names like Jay Chou, Jolin Tsai, Wang Lee-hom are not just recognized in Mandarin-speaking countries but also internationally.

This year, let's take a look at the Mandarin songs that are popular in Taiwan.

2017 is the year for the successful comeback of the big names such as A-mei, Mayday, or Wang Lee Hom.

1. Here, After, Us (後來的我們) by Mayday (五月天)

Mayday, a Taiwanese band that was formed in the late 1990s with five members, returned last year with their ninth album called History of Tomorrow which was released on July 21, 2016.

The song "Here, After, Us" (後來的我們) is the first song in an album to be released, however, it still remains in top 50 most listened songs on music streaming platform KKBOX.

2. Full Name (連名帶姓) by A-Mei (張惠妹)

Famous singer, Chang Hui-Mei a.k.a A-Mei, Taiwan's award-winning pop singer recently released her new album called "Story Thief." Several songs in the album including Full Name, Whatever, Left Behind received major attention thanks to the amazing vocal and unique style of the "Mandopop queen". The song "Full name" is now number 1 on the KKbox Chart.

3. Stranger In The North (漂向北方) by Namewee (黃明志) feat. 王力宏 Leehom Wang

The song which is a collaboration between Malaysian rapper Namewee and Taiwanese pop star Lee Hom Wang. It is a massive hit on Youtube with more than 100 million views. The meaningful lyrics combined with the big names have created the success of the song.

4. 魚仔 by Crowd Lu (盧廣仲 )

“魚仔” which literally means fish in English, is a Taiwanese-language song performed by 32- year-old singer Crowd Lu. With the soft melody and meaningful lyrics, the song swiftly became popular among young Taiwanese people.

5. Never come back (不曾回來過) by Nana Lee (李千娜)

If you have watched Taiwanese drama The Teenage Psychic on HBO Asia, you must have listened to "Never come back" a few times as it is on its soundtrack. With more than 45 million views on Youtube, the song with its music video will bring to experience the life of Taiwanese students.

6. BIG THING (幹大事) by 頑童MJ116.

Looking for something different from pop songs, check out the hiphop tune BIG THING (幹大事) from Taiwanese group 頑童MJ116. The song and its music video will show you a different side of Taiwanese lifestyles.





7. Buy List (買榜) - 熊仔×Julia Wu 吳卓源×RGRY

The song "Buy List" also present a various style of Taiwanese music, which is less maudlin and adds on more personality.

8. Light years away (光年之外) by G.E.M (鄧紫棋)

A love song, which is written and sung by Hong Kong pop star G.E.M, is widely popular in China, Taiwan and Hong Kong.

9. My new swag (我的新衣) by Vava

Chinese rapper VaVa was barred from entering Taiwan to promote her album. However, her song "My new swag" which featured a unique combination of modern rap and traditional Chinese music, has been welcomed by a majority of young Taiwanese.

10. Happened to meet you (刚好遇见你) by Li Yugang (李玉刚)

Even though "Happened to meet you" was released in February this year, it still remains on the top-10 of the most listened songs on KKBox Taiwan. The song was covered by many young artists and marks the successful comeback of Chinese top artist Li Yugang