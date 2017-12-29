  1. Home
Taiwanese Tai Tzu-ying is the 3rd highest paid shuttler of the year

Tai earns US$240,050 in 2017

By Mabel Neo,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/12/29 17:25

Image from Badzine

TAIPEI(Taiwan News) - According to Badzine, Taiwanese shuttler Tai Tzu-ying won the third most prize money during the 2017 season for all Badminton World Federation (BWF) ranking tournaments. 

Badzine calculated all BWF events, including Superseries, Grand Prix, and Grand Prix Gold events, the Badminton Asia Championships, and International Challenges, where applicable. 

Tai earned US$240,050 this year while Chou Tien-chen is ranked 39 with US$76,750.

Japanese shuttler Akane Yamaguchi is the highest paid shuttler of the year, topping the list with $261,363, from 15 matches.

 
Tai Tzu-ying
Zhou Tien-chen
Akane Yamaguchi
BWF World Superseries
BWF

