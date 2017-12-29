  1. Home
Photo of the Day: 2017 Future Tech Exhibition features real time computer-animated performance

The exhibition will be held until December 30 at the World Trade Center

By Juvina Lai,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/12/29 17:19

(By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The Ministry of Science and Technology organized an Expo which features a real time computer-animated dance performance, performed by a dancer wearing costumes fitted with electronic sensors. The 2017 Future Tech Exhibition is being implemented by the Taipei Computer Association and is being showcased from December 28 to December 30 at the Taipei World Trade Center. 
Taipei World Trade Center
World Trade Center
WTC
Future Tech Expo 2017
Ministry of Science and Technology
Taipei Computer Association

