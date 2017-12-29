Photo of the Day: 2017 Future Tech Exhibition features real time computer-animated performance

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The Ministry of Science and Technology organized an Expo which features a real time computer-animated dance performance, performed by a dancer wearing costumes fitted with electronic sensors. The 2017 Future Tech Exhibition is being implemented by the Taipei Computer Association and is being showcased from December 28 to December 30 at the Taipei World Trade Center.
