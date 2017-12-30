Taiwan set to have large presence at Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas

More than 200 Taiwan enterprises and organizations are set to participate in the Consumer Electronics Show Jan. 9-12 in Las Vegas, underscoring the nation’s key role in the global information and communication technology sector and cutting-edge R&D capabilities.



The Ministry of Science and Technology and government-supported Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) are leading delegations of innovation-based startups and established companies, respectively. State-backed Industrial Technology Research Institute will also attend to demonstrate advances in such areas as artificial intelligence and robotics.



MOST Minister Chen Liang-gee said Dec. 26 that Taiwan is committed to helping local organizations foster connections with foreign counterparts and expand their roles in global ICT supply chains. CES provides a great opportunity for the country to highlight its technological achievements on the international stage, he added.



Showcased in the Taiwan Tech Star pavilion, the ministry’s delegation consists of 32 startups in fields spanning AI, augmented and virtual reality, Internet of Things, smart health care systems and wearable devices. Featured products will include a mobile home assistant robot and a wearable cardiovascular tracker that can detect blood clots and vascular sclerosis.



TAITRA’s delegation comprises 27 companies—seven leading original equipment or original design manufacturers as well as 20 winners of the Taiwan Excellence Award, an initiative of the Ministry of Economic Affairs designed to promote innovative brand-name products. Exhibited items will span flexible printed circuit boards, smart anti-hacking systems, smart devices for vehicles and tactile switches.



ITRI advances on display will include two CES 2018 Innovation Awards honorees: an intelligent vision system for companion robots and a handheld pesticide residue detector for household use.



In addition to exhibiting products and technologies, Taiwan company representatives and researchers will also participate in business-to-business meetings and host a networking event aimed at strengthening exchanges with counterparts from around the world, the MOST said.



Launched in 1967, CES is considered one of the world’s big three technology expos alongside Computex Taipei and CeBit in Germany. This year’s edition is expected to feature more than 3,900 companies from over 150 countries and territories, according to organizers. (KWS-E)