One third of Americans approve of war with North Korea: poll

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – More than 30 percent of respondents in the United States approve of a war against North Korea, according to a joint U.S.-Japanese opinion survey.

The University of Maryland and Japanese pollster Genron-NPO questioned 2,000 people in the U.S. and 1,000 in Japan about the crisis last October and November.

Eventual military action against communist North Korea wins the approval of 32.5 percent of the American respondents, but only of 20.6 percent of the Japanese ones, Japanese media group NHK reported.

Opponents of a war reach 44.2 percent in the U.S. and 48.3 percent in Japan, but despite those figures, “opposition to military engagement is not necessarily dominant in the U.S.,” NHK quotes Genron-NPO as commenting.

The largest group of Japanese, 27.2 percent, say North Korea’s development of nuclear weapons is unstoppable, while 35.3 percent of Americans mention multilateral diplomatic efforts as the best possible approach. In addition, 37.6 percent of Americans suggest that North Korea should be recognized as a nuclear weapons state.