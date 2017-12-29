All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Tampa Bay 36 27 7 2 56 136 88 16-2-1 11-5-1 7-2-0 New Jersey 36 22 9 5 49 116 104 12-5-2 10-4-3 3-3-0 Washington 39 23 13 3 49 118 111 15-5-0 8-8-3 5-3-1 Toronto 38 23 14 1 47 129 108 11-5-0 12-9-1 5-2-1 Columbus 38 22 13 3 47 109 104 14-6-0 8-7-3 8-5-2 Boston 36 20 10 6 46 109 94 13-5-3 7-5-3 5-1-2 N.Y. Rangers 37 20 13 4 44 118 104 15-6-3 5-7-1 6-4-3 N.Y. Islanders 37 20 13 4 44 133 129 12-3-3 8-10-1 5-4-1 Carolina 36 17 12 7 41 102 110 9-4-3 8-8-4 3-3-2 Pittsburgh 38 19 16 3 41 109 122 12-6-1 7-10-2 6-2-0 Philadelphia 37 15 14 8 38 101 106 8-7-4 7-7-4 1-0-4 Florida 37 16 16 5 37 106 121 9-6-3 7-10-2 5-3-1 Montreal 38 16 18 4 36 100 120 9-7-3 7-11-1 8-3-1 Detroit 36 13 16 7 33 97 116 6-6-6 7-10-1 4-8-2 Ottawa 35 11 16 8 30 93 119 6-6-5 5-10-3 3-5-2 Buffalo 37 9 20 8 26 80 123 5-10-2 4-10-6 3-5-2 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Vegas 36 25 9 2 52 126 103 15-2-1 10-7-1 11-1-0 Nashville 36 22 9 5 49 118 100 11-4-2 11-5-3 9-2-2 Los Angeles 38 22 11 5 49 111 88 11-5-3 11-6-2 3-4-3 Winnipeg 38 21 11 6 48 125 108 13-3-1 8-8-5 7-3-1 St. Louis 39 23 14 2 48 114 96 12-8-0 11-6-2 6-3-1 San Jose 35 20 11 4 44 98 86 12-6-2 8-5-2 8-2-3 Dallas 38 20 15 3 43 112 110 12-4-1 8-11-2 6-9-0 Minnesota 37 19 15 3 41 106 108 11-4-2 8-11-1 5-6-0 Calgary 37 18 15 4 40 103 109 9-11-0 9-4-4 6-4-1 Anaheim 38 16 14 8 40 102 112 8-8-3 8-6-5 3-3-4 Chicago 36 17 14 5 39 105 99 10-5-2 7-9-3 4-6-2 Colorado 36 17 16 3 37 113 116 10-7-1 7-9-2 4-5-1 Vancouver 38 16 17 5 37 103 123 7-10-3 9-7-2 4-6-1 Edmonton 37 17 18 2 36 111 117 8-10-0 9-8-2 5-1-0 Arizona 40 9 26 5 23 92 141 4-13-1 5-13-4 1-5-3

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Islanders 3, Buffalo 2, OT

Carolina 3, Montreal 1

Boston 5, Ottawa 1

Pittsburgh 5, Columbus 4, SO

New Jersey 3, Detroit 1

Nashville 2, St. Louis 1

N.Y. Rangers 1, Washington 0, SO

Minnesota 4, Dallas 2

Winnipeg 4, Edmonton 3

Arizona 3, Colorado 1

Vegas 4, Anaheim 1

Thursday's Games

Florida 3, Philadelphia 2

Washington 4, Boston 3, SO

Tampa Bay 3, Montreal 1

Toronto 7, Arizona 4

Vegas 3, Los Angeles 2, OT

Vancouver 5, Chicago 2

San Jose 3, Calgary 2, SO

Friday's Games

Buffalo at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Boston at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Washington, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Florida, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Carolina at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Toronto at Vegas, 3:30 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim, 4 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Dallas, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Calgary, 9 p.m.