National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/12/29 14:18
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 29 10 .744
Toronto 23 10 .697 3
New York 17 18 .486 10
Philadelphia 15 19 .441 11½
Brooklyn 12 22 .353 14½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 19 16 .543
Miami 18 16 .529 ½
Charlotte 12 22 .353
Orlando 12 24 .333
Atlanta 9 25 .265
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 24 11 .686
Detroit 19 15 .559
Milwaukee 18 15 .545 5
Indiana 19 16 .543 5
Chicago 12 22 .353 11½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 25 8 .758
San Antonio 25 11 .694
New Orleans 18 16 .529
Memphis 11 24 .314 15
Dallas 11 25 .306 15½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 22 14 .611
Oklahoma City 20 15 .571
Denver 19 16 .543
Portland 18 16 .529 3
Utah 15 21 .417 7
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 28 7 .800
L.A. Clippers 14 19 .424 13
Phoenix 13 23 .361 15½
Sacramento 12 22 .353 15½
L.A. Lakers 11 22 .333 16

___

Wednesday's Games

Boston 102, Charlotte 91

Dallas 98, Indiana 94

Atlanta 113, Washington 99

Chicago 92, New York 87

Minnesota 128, Denver 125, OT

New Orleans 128, Brooklyn 113

Oklahoma City 124, Toronto 107

Sacramento 109, Cleveland 95

Golden State 126, Utah 101

Memphis 109, L.A. Lakers 99

Thursday's Games

Orlando 102, Detroit 89

Boston 99, Houston 98

Milwaukee 102, Minnesota 96

San Antonio 119, New York 107

Portland 114, Philadelphia 110

Friday's Games

Houston at Washington, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Miami, 8 p.m.

Dallas at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Charlotte at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Miami at Orlando, 7 p.m.

New York at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Portland at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Utah, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Denver, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Chicago at Washington, 3:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Indiana, 5 p.m.

Brooklyn at Boston, 5:30 p.m.

Charlotte at L.A. Clippers, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Houston, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Sacramento, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Phoenix, 8 p.m.