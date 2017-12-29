  1. Home
National Hockey League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/12/29 14:16
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 36 27 7 2 56 136 88
Toronto 38 23 14 1 47 129 108
Boston 36 20 10 6 46 109 94
Florida 37 16 16 5 37 106 121
Montreal 38 16 18 4 36 100 120
Detroit 36 13 16 7 33 97 116
Ottawa 35 11 16 8 30 93 119
Buffalo 37 9 20 8 26 80 123
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
New Jersey 36 22 9 5 49 116 104
Washington 39 23 13 3 49 118 111
Columbus 38 22 13 3 47 109 104
N.Y. Rangers 37 20 13 4 44 118 104
N.Y. Islanders 37 20 13 4 44 133 129
Carolina 36 17 12 7 41 102 110
Pittsburgh 38 19 16 3 41 109 122
Philadelphia 37 15 14 8 38 101 106
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Nashville 36 22 9 5 49 118 100
Winnipeg 38 21 11 6 48 125 108
St. Louis 39 23 14 2 48 114 96
Dallas 38 20 15 3 43 112 110
Minnesota 37 19 15 3 41 106 108
Chicago 36 17 14 5 39 105 99
Colorado 36 17 16 3 37 113 116
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 36 25 9 2 52 126 103
Los Angeles 38 22 11 5 49 111 88
San Jose 35 20 11 4 44 98 86
Calgary 37 18 15 4 40 103 109
Anaheim 38 16 14 8 40 102 112
Vancouver 38 16 17 5 37 103 123
Edmonton 37 17 18 2 36 111 117
Arizona 40 9 26 5 23 92 141

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Islanders 3, Buffalo 2, OT

Carolina 3, Montreal 1

Boston 5, Ottawa 1

Pittsburgh 5, Columbus 4, SO

New Jersey 3, Detroit 1

Nashville 2, St. Louis 1

N.Y. Rangers 1, Washington 0, SO

Minnesota 4, Dallas 2

Winnipeg 4, Edmonton 3

Arizona 3, Colorado 1

Vegas 4, Anaheim 1

Thursday's Games

Florida 3, Philadelphia 2

Washington 4, Boston 3, SO

Tampa Bay 3, Montreal 1

Toronto 7, Arizona 4

Vegas 3, Los Angeles 2, OT

Vancouver 5, Chicago 2

San Jose 3, Calgary 2, SO

Friday's Games

Buffalo at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Boston at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Washington, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Florida, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Carolina at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Toronto at Vegas, 3:30 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim, 4 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Dallas, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Calgary, 9 p.m.