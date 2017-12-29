New Zealand vs. West Indies, 1st T20 scoreboard

NELSON, New Zealand (AP) — Scoreboard on Friday from the first Twenty20 cricket international between New Zealand and the West Indies at Saxton Oval:

West Indies won the toss New Zealand

Martin Guptill lbw b Taylor 5

Colin Munro c Brathwaite b Nurse 53

Glenn Phillips b Badree 55

Tom Bruce lbw b Taylor 2

Ross Taylor c Taylor b Brathwaite 20

Anaru Kitchen b Williams 12

Mitchell Santner not out 23

Doug Bracewell c and b Brathwaite 0

Tim Southee not out 10

Extras (1b,2lb,4nb) 7

TOTAL (for seven wickets) 187

Overs: 20. Batting time: 98 minutes.

Fall of wickets: 1-5, 2-91, 3-118, 4-120, 5-149, 6-153, 7-158.

Did not bat: Seth Rance, Ish Sodhi.

Bowling: Samuel Badree 4-0-22-1, Jerome Taylor 4-0-41-2, Kesrick Williams 4-0-52-1 (4nb), Carlos Braithwaite 4-0-38-2, Ashley Nurse 4-0-32-1.

West Indies

Chadwick Walton c Kitchen b Rance 7

Chris Gayle c Phillips b Rance 12

Andre Fletcher std. Phillips b Sodhi 27

Shai Hope c Munro b Bracewell 15

Jason Mohammed c Taylor b Bracewell 3

Rovman Powell c Phillips b Southee 6

Carlos Brathwaite c Bruce b Southee 21

Ashley Nurse not out 20

Kesrick Williams std. Phillips b Santner 3

Jerome Taylor c Bruce b Southee 20

Samuel Badree lbw b Rance 2

Extras (3lb,1w) 4

TOTAL (all out) 140

Overs: 19. Batting time: 84 minutes.

Fall of wickets: 1-19, 2-19, 3-61, 4-66, 5-67, 6-93, 7-94, 8-103, 9-131, 10-140.

Bowling: Seth Rance 4-0-30-3 (1w), Tim Southee 4-0-36-3, Doug Bracewell 2-0-10-2, Anaru Kitchen 1-0-10-0, Mitchell Santner 4-0-21-1, Ish Sodhi 4-0-30-1.

Result: New Zealand won by 47 runs; leads three-match series 1-0.

Umpires: Chris Brown and Wayne Knights, New Zealand.

TV umpire: Shaun Haig, New Zealand. Match referee: Andy Pycroft, Zimbabwe.