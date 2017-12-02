Taiwan Stock Museum adds AR feature for best visitor experience

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – To provide the best visitor experience, the Taiwan Stock Museum added new features of augmented reality and a 360° panoramic VR full view to its mobile website, allowing people to check out the history of Taiwan’s stock market with the help of a virtual assistant. The new features also enable users to take selfies with various colorful frame templates, making the trip to the stock museum online and offline a lot of fun.

Visitors can download the APP marq+ and scan the code to get access to the interesting colorful frame templates (Photo by Taiwan News)

Conveniently located in downtown Taipei, the museum showcases the history of both Taiwan's and of global stock markets, as well as share certificates which are now a thing of the past after the country started promoting dematerialized securities in 2001, with an aim to spread financial literacy and make investing easy and painless for a first-timer.

The museum has audio and visual aids designed to help visitors get to know different types of financial products in a clear and understandable way, including bonds, beneficiary certificates, exchange traded funds (ETFs), futures, options and short-term transaction instruments.

The museum has received more than 20,000 visitors every year since its establishment in 2012, according to the Taiwan Depository & Clearing Corporation (TDCC), the institution which supervises the operation of the museum.

Earlier this year, the museum welcomed its first humanoid robot Pepper as a receptionist, and on Thursday, the museum announced it was adding new features to enrich the visitor experience including augmented reality and a 360° panoramic VR full view. With that, mobile website visitors can tour the museum anytime and anywhere with their mobile devices and museum visitors will be better served with such an individual virtual assistant.

The bilingual English and Chinese website (Click Here) comes with a 360° panoramic VR full view. (Photo by Taiwan News)

The new features allow museum visitors to receive help from a virtual assistant. (Photo by Taiwan News)

The museum opens for groups from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Advanced booking is required. Visit www.stockmuseum.com.tw for more.