All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 36 27 7 2 56 136 88 Toronto 38 23 14 1 47 129 108 Boston 36 20 10 6 46 109 94 Florida 37 16 16 5 37 106 121 Montreal 38 16 18 4 36 100 120 Detroit 36 13 16 7 33 97 116 Ottawa 35 11 16 8 30 93 119 Buffalo 37 9 20 8 26 80 123 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA New Jersey 36 22 9 5 49 116 104 Washington 39 23 13 3 49 118 111 Columbus 38 22 13 3 47 109 104 N.Y. Rangers 37 20 13 4 44 118 104 N.Y. Islanders 37 20 13 4 44 133 129 Carolina 36 17 12 7 41 102 110 Pittsburgh 38 19 16 3 41 109 122 Philadelphia 37 15 14 8 38 101 106 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Nashville 36 22 9 5 49 118 100 Winnipeg 38 21 11 6 48 125 108 St. Louis 39 23 14 2 48 114 96 Dallas 38 20 15 3 43 112 110 Minnesota 37 19 15 3 41 106 108 Chicago 36 17 14 5 39 105 99 Colorado 36 17 16 3 37 113 116 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 35 24 9 2 50 123 101 Los Angeles 37 22 11 4 48 109 85 San Jose 34 19 11 4 42 95 84 Anaheim 38 16 14 8 40 102 112 Calgary 36 18 15 3 39 101 106 Vancouver 38 16 17 5 37 103 123 Edmonton 37 17 18 2 36 111 117 Arizona 40 9 26 5 23 92 141

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Islanders 3, Buffalo 2, OT

Carolina 3, Montreal 1

Boston 5, Ottawa 1

Pittsburgh 5, Columbus 4, SO

New Jersey 3, Detroit 1

Nashville 2, St. Louis 1

N.Y. Rangers 1, Washington 0, SO

Minnesota 4, Dallas 2

Winnipeg 4, Edmonton 3

Arizona 3, Colorado 1

Vegas 4, Anaheim 1

Thursday's Games

Florida 3, Philadelphia 2

Washington 4, Boston 3, SO

Tampa Bay 3, Montreal 1

Toronto 7, Arizona 4

Vancouver 5, Chicago 2

Vegas at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Buffalo at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Boston at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Washington, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Florida, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Carolina at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Toronto at Vegas, 3:30 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim, 4 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Dallas, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Calgary, 9 p.m.