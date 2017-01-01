Photo of the Day: Time-lapse Taipei 101

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A time-lapse photograph captured by Adam Woolhether shows a ghost-like trace of vehicles passing beneath Taipei 101 at night as a massive LED screen displays the word "Taipei" in anticipation of the coming New Year's Eve fireworks display and light show, which will take place at Taiwan's tallest tower.

This year's pyrotechnic extravaganza at Taipei 101 will be the longest in history a six minutes in length and will be complemented by a light displayusing 140,000 LED lights covering the tower's exterior from the 35th floor and going all the way up to the 90th.



Photo by Adam Woolhether. (Instagram user @adamwoolhether)