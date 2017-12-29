AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

In this Dec. 22, 2017 photo, an anti-government protestor blocks a road, on the outskirts of Tegucigalpa, Honduras. The Trump administration recognize
In this Dec. 27, 2017 photo, children transport a cooking bowl for their mother in the Cite Soleil slum of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Cite Soleil is an ex
In this Dec. 22, 2017 photo, a medical student fires fireworks towards the police during clashes supporting a strike by public doctors in La Paz, Boli
In this Dec. 27, 2017 photo, a man rides his bike past a police uniform shirt, stained in red representing spilt blood, as it hangs on a fence during
In this Dec. 25, 2017 photo, a demonstrators throws a tear gas canister back towards the police during clashes against the pardon of former President
In this Dec. 21, 2017 photo, six year old Melanie Oliveras González remains seated on the balcony of her house, in Barrio Patrón, Morovis, Puerto Rico
In this Dec. 28, 2017 photo, Keiko Fujimori, daughter of former President Alberto Fujimori, smiles and waves to the press after she testified before p
In this Dec. 25, 2017 photo, demonstrators shouts slogans against pardon of former President Alberto Fujimori with a photo of one of the nine universi
In this Dec. 21, 2017 photo, lawyer Alberto Borea points to President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski as he defends the Peruvian leader before Congress in Lima,
In this combination of photos taken on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017, Anasaria Ortiz, 74, left, herson Juan Carlos Gutierrez, 37, center, and her husband Pa
In this Dec. 12, 2017 photo, children watch their free meal arrive to be served at a soup kitchen sponsored by the opposition in Caracas, Venezuela. V
In this Dec. 12, 2017 photo, Venezuelan national Jorge Gutierrez hands a 100 bolivar Venezuelan bill to a passenger, as he attempts to sell his Venezu
In this Dec. 28, 2017 photo, Brazilian drug lord Jarvis Chimenes Pavao, center, is escorted by Brazil's Federal Police officers to a plane at Silvio P
In this Dec. 22, 2017 photo, a group from the Mormon community sing Christmas carols at Venezuela square in Caracas, Venezuela. Venezuela, a country o
In this Dec. 24, 2017 photo, a gas station attendant wearing a Christmas hat plays with a chihuahua dog named "Azucar," or Sugar, that sits on the das
This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean published in the past week.
Peru had a political crisis with President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski barely avoiding being removed from office by congress after being linked to the continent-wide Odebrecht corruption scandal. Hi political nemesis, Keiko Fujimori, was also mentioned in Odebrecht messages claiming that the firm had given money to her presidential campaign. After surviving the vote, Kuczynski pardoned former President Alberto Fujimori, Keiko's father, on medical grounds.
In Morovis, Puerto Rico, a town is driven to despair with few services having been restored months after Hurricane Maria wreaked havoc on the island.
In Colombia, Venezuelan nationals struggle to make ends meet after their homeland's political and economic crisis forced them to emigrate.
In Bolivia, public sector doctors are on strike after a new law was approved in congress criminalizing medical malpractice.
In Panama, generations of artisans produce traditional pintao hats from all natural fibers and dyes.
And in Honduras, police clash with anti-government demonstrators clashed who say the recent presidential elections were fraudulent. The Organization of American States has declared that the elections where tainted with many irregularities and recommended a new election.
Curated by Photo Editor Tomas Stargardter.
