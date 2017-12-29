Report: Most sirens worked during Hawaii warning test

HONOLULU (AP) — A report on a Hawaii siren test that drew international attention amid a North Korea missile threat shows that 28 sirens statewide played the wrong sound or had other technical problems.

The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency report says nearly 93 percent of the state's 386 sirens worked properly. Twelve mistakenly played an ambulance siren.

Hawaii re-introduced the Cold War-era warning siren during a test earlier this month.

Spokesman Richard Rapoza says the agency is aware people in Waikiki could barely hear it. He says all sirens in the tourist mecca functioned properly. Officials plan to reposition sirens and add more.

Another test will be done on Jan. 2. Rapoza says there will be a longer pause between the attack-warning siren and a tone for natural disasters.