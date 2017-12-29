|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|28
|10
|.737
|—
|Toronto
|23
|10
|.697
|2½
|New York
|17
|17
|.500
|9
|Philadelphia
|15
|18
|.455
|10½
|Brooklyn
|12
|22
|.353
|14
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|19
|16
|.543
|—
|Miami
|18
|16
|.529
|½
|Charlotte
|12
|22
|.353
|6½
|Orlando
|12
|24
|.333
|7½
|Atlanta
|9
|25
|.265
|9½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|24
|11
|.686
|—
|Detroit
|19
|15
|.559
|4½
|Indiana
|19
|16
|.543
|5
|Milwaukee
|17
|15
|.531
|5½
|Chicago
|12
|22
|.353
|11½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|25
|7
|.781
|—
|San Antonio
|24
|11
|.686
|2½
|New Orleans
|18
|16
|.529
|8
|Memphis
|11
|24
|.314
|15½
|Dallas
|11
|25
|.306
|16
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|22
|13
|.629
|—
|Oklahoma City
|20
|15
|.571
|2
|Denver
|19
|16
|.543
|3
|Portland
|17
|16
|.515
|4
|Utah
|15
|21
|.417
|7½
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|28
|7
|.800
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|14
|19
|.424
|13
|Phoenix
|13
|23
|.361
|15½
|Sacramento
|12
|22
|.353
|15½
|L.A. Lakers
|11
|22
|.333
|16
|Wednesday's Games
Boston 102, Charlotte 91
Dallas 98, Indiana 94
Atlanta 113, Washington 99
Chicago 92, New York 87
Minnesota 128, Denver 125, OT
New Orleans 128, Brooklyn 113
Oklahoma City 124, Toronto 107
Sacramento 109, Cleveland 95
Golden State 126, Utah 101
Memphis 109, L.A. Lakers 99
|Thursday's Games
Orlando 102, Detroit 89
Houston at Boston, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
New York at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Houston at Washington, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Miami, 8 p.m.
Dallas at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Indiana at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Charlotte at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Miami at Orlando, 7 p.m.
New York at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Portland at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Utah, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Denver, 9 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Chicago at Washington, 3:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Indiana, 5 p.m.
Brooklyn at Boston, 5:30 p.m.
Charlotte at L.A. Clippers, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Houston, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Sacramento, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Phoenix, 8 p.m.