National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/12/29 10:20
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 28 10 .737
Toronto 23 10 .697
New York 17 17 .500 9
Philadelphia 15 18 .455 10½
Brooklyn 12 22 .353 14
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 19 16 .543
Miami 18 16 .529 ½
Charlotte 12 22 .353
Orlando 12 24 .333
Atlanta 9 25 .265
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 24 11 .686
Detroit 19 15 .559
Indiana 19 16 .543 5
Milwaukee 17 15 .531
Chicago 12 22 .353 11½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 25 7 .781
San Antonio 24 11 .686
New Orleans 18 16 .529 8
Memphis 11 24 .314 15½
Dallas 11 25 .306 16
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 22 13 .629
Oklahoma City 20 15 .571 2
Denver 19 16 .543 3
Portland 17 16 .515 4
Utah 15 21 .417
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 28 7 .800
L.A. Clippers 14 19 .424 13
Phoenix 13 23 .361 15½
Sacramento 12 22 .353 15½
L.A. Lakers 11 22 .333 16

___

Wednesday's Games

Boston 102, Charlotte 91

Dallas 98, Indiana 94

Atlanta 113, Washington 99

Chicago 92, New York 87

Minnesota 128, Denver 125, OT

New Orleans 128, Brooklyn 113

Oklahoma City 124, Toronto 107

Sacramento 109, Cleveland 95

Golden State 126, Utah 101

Memphis 109, L.A. Lakers 99

Thursday's Games

Orlando 102, Detroit 89

Houston at Boston, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

New York at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Houston at Washington, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Miami, 8 p.m.

Dallas at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Charlotte at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Miami at Orlando, 7 p.m.

New York at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Portland at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Utah, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Denver, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Chicago at Washington, 3:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Indiana, 5 p.m.

Brooklyn at Boston, 5:30 p.m.

Charlotte at L.A. Clippers, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Houston, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Sacramento, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Phoenix, 8 p.m.