Taiwan headline news

Taipei, Dec. 29 -- The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:
@United Daily News: National Women's League agrees to donate 90% of assets
@China Times: Angry Changhua residents fight for right to breathe
@Liberty Times: Proposed minimum wage law might exclude foreign workers
@Apple Daily: Prosecutors probing recorded orgy involving 6 women, 7 men
@Economic Daily News: Foreign investors return as stock market set to close for 2017
@Commercial Times: Stock market strives for perfect 2017 close
