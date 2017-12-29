  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan headline news

Top headlines across Taiwan on Dec. 29, 2017

By  Central News Agency
2017/12/29 09:00

(By Central News Agency)

Taipei, Dec. 29 -- The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:

@United Daily News: National Women's League agrees to donate 90% of assets

@China Times: Angry Changhua residents fight for right to breathe

@Liberty Times: Proposed minimum wage law might exclude foreign workers

@Apple Daily: Prosecutors probing recorded orgy involving 6 women, 7 men

@Economic Daily News: Foreign investors return as stock market set to close for 2017

@Commercial Times: Stock market strives for perfect 2017 close
 
headlines

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan headline news
2017/12/27 09:00
Taiwan headline news
2017/12/26 09:00
Taiwan headline news
2017/12/22 09:00
Taiwan headline news
2017/12/21 09:40
Taiwan headline news
2017/12/20 09:40