Fire engulfs Mumbai building, killing at least 15 people

NEW DELHI (AP) — An official says at least 15 people have been killed in a fire that struck a building in Mumbai, India's financial and entertainment capital.

Fire official Balkrishna Kadam says eight fire engines battled the blaze for more than five hours. The cause of the fire that started around 1 a.m. Friday is under investigation.

More than a dozen injured people have been taken to a hospital.

Initial reports say the fire appears to have started on a third floor restaurant on Senapati Bapat Marg, a commercial hub of the city.