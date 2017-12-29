AP Weekly Sports Calendar

EDITORS:
These are among the top sports events of the week. Coverage of most of these events will move on this circuit:
|FRIDAY, Dec. 29
thru 30, Melbourne, Australia — cricket, 4th Ashes test.
Nelson, New Zealand — cricket, New Zealand vs. West Indies, 1st T20.
|SATURDAY, Dec. 30
thru Jan. 1, Lenzerheide, Switzerland — cross-country skiing, World Cup.
Yokohama, Japan — boxing, Naoya Inoue vs. Yoan Boyeaux for Inoue's WBO junior bantamweight title; Ken Shiro vs. Gilberto Pedroza for Shiro's WBC junior flyweight title.
|SUNDAY, Dec. 31
thru Jan. 7, Brisbane, Australia — tennis, ATP-WTA, Brisbane International.
thru Jan. 1, Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany — ski jumping, men's World Cup.
Tokyo — boxing, Milan Melindo vs. Ryoichi Taguchi for Melindo's IBF and Taguchi's WBA junior flyweight titles; Hiroto Kyoguchi vs. Carlos Buitrago for Kyoguchi's IBF strawweight title; Sho Kimura vs. Toshiyuki Igarashi for Kimura's WBO flyweight title.
|MONDAY, Jan. 1
Mount Maunganui, New Zealand — cricket, New Zealand vs. West Indies, 2nd T20.
thru 7, Doha, United Arab Emirates — tennis, ATP, Qatar Open.
thru 6, Auckland, New Zealand — tennis, WTA, ASB Classic.
thru 7, Shenzhen, China — tennis, WTA, Shenzhen Open.
thru 7, Pune, India — tennis, ATP, Maharashtra Open.
|TUESDAY, Jan. 2
No new major events.
|WEDNESDAY, Jan. 3
Mount Maunganui, New Zealand — cricket, New Zealand vs. West Indies, 3rd T20.
Zagreb, Croatia — Alpine skiing, women's World Cup slalom.
thru 4, Oberstdorf, Germany — cross-country skiing, World Cup.
|THURSDAY, Jan. 4
thru 8, Sydney — cricket, 5th Ashes test.
thru 7, Kapalua, Hawaii — golf, US PGA Tour, Tournament of Champions.
Zagreb, Croatia — Alpine skiing, men's World Cup slalom.
Innsbruck, Austria — ski jumping, men's World Cup.
thru 7, Oberhof, Germany — biathlon, World Cup.
|FRIDAY, Jan. 5
thru 9, Cape Town, South Africa — cricket, South Africa vs. India, 1st test.
thru 7, Kolomna, Russia — speed skating, European Championships.
|SATURDAY, Jan. 6
Wellington, New Zealand — cricket, New Zealand vs. Pakistan, 1st ODI.
thru 7, Maribor, Slovenia — Alpine skiing, women's World Cup.
thru 7, Adelboden, Switzerland — Alpine skiing, men's World Cup.
thru 7, Val di Fiemme, Italy — cross-country skiing, World Cup.
Bischofshofen, Austria — ski jumping, men's World Cup.
thru 7, Rasnov, Romania — ski jumping, women's World Cup.
thru 7, US — American football, NFL wild card playoffs.
thru 20, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina — auto racing, Dakar Rally.
Accra, Ghana — boxing, Cesar Juarez vs. Isaac Dogboe for vacant interim WBO junior featherweight title.
|SUNDAY, Jan. 7
thru 13, Sydney — tennis, ATP, Apia International.
thru 13, Hobart, Australia — tennis, WTA, Hobart International.