AP Weekly Sports Calendar

EDITORS:

These are among the top sports events of the week. Coverage of most of these events will move on this circuit:

FRIDAY, Dec. 29

thru 30, Melbourne, Australia — cricket, 4th Ashes test.

Nelson, New Zealand — cricket, New Zealand vs. West Indies, 1st T20.

SATURDAY, Dec. 30

thru Jan. 1, Lenzerheide, Switzerland — cross-country skiing, World Cup.

Yokohama, Japan — boxing, Naoya Inoue vs. Yoan Boyeaux for Inoue's WBO junior bantamweight title; Ken Shiro vs. Gilberto Pedroza for Shiro's WBC junior flyweight title.

SUNDAY, Dec. 31

thru Jan. 7, Brisbane, Australia — tennis, ATP-WTA, Brisbane International.

thru Jan. 1, Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany — ski jumping, men's World Cup.

Tokyo — boxing, Milan Melindo vs. Ryoichi Taguchi for Melindo's IBF and Taguchi's WBA junior flyweight titles; Hiroto Kyoguchi vs. Carlos Buitrago for Kyoguchi's IBF strawweight title; Sho Kimura vs. Toshiyuki Igarashi for Kimura's WBO flyweight title.

MONDAY, Jan. 1

Mount Maunganui, New Zealand — cricket, New Zealand vs. West Indies, 2nd T20.

thru 7, Doha, United Arab Emirates — tennis, ATP, Qatar Open.

thru 6, Auckland, New Zealand — tennis, WTA, ASB Classic.

thru 7, Shenzhen, China — tennis, WTA, Shenzhen Open.

thru 7, Pune, India — tennis, ATP, Maharashtra Open.

TUESDAY, Jan. 2

No new major events.

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 3

Mount Maunganui, New Zealand — cricket, New Zealand vs. West Indies, 3rd T20.

Zagreb, Croatia — Alpine skiing, women's World Cup slalom.

thru 4, Oberstdorf, Germany — cross-country skiing, World Cup.

THURSDAY, Jan. 4

thru 8, Sydney — cricket, 5th Ashes test.

thru 7, Kapalua, Hawaii — golf, US PGA Tour, Tournament of Champions.

Zagreb, Croatia — Alpine skiing, men's World Cup slalom.

Innsbruck, Austria — ski jumping, men's World Cup.

thru 7, Oberhof, Germany — biathlon, World Cup.

FRIDAY, Jan. 5

thru 9, Cape Town, South Africa — cricket, South Africa vs. India, 1st test.

thru 7, Kolomna, Russia — speed skating, European Championships.

SATURDAY, Jan. 6

Wellington, New Zealand — cricket, New Zealand vs. Pakistan, 1st ODI.

thru 7, Maribor, Slovenia — Alpine skiing, women's World Cup.

thru 7, Adelboden, Switzerland — Alpine skiing, men's World Cup.

thru 7, Val di Fiemme, Italy — cross-country skiing, World Cup.

Bischofshofen, Austria — ski jumping, men's World Cup.

thru 7, Rasnov, Romania — ski jumping, women's World Cup.

thru 7, US — American football, NFL wild card playoffs.

thru 20, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina — auto racing, Dakar Rally.

Accra, Ghana — boxing, Cesar Juarez vs. Isaac Dogboe for vacant interim WBO junior featherweight title.

SUNDAY, Jan. 7

thru 13, Sydney — tennis, ATP, Apia International.

thru 13, Hobart, Australia — tennis, WTA, Hobart International.