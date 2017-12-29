The Latest: Family of Australian woman wants resolution

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Latest on the investigation of a Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot an Australian woman (all times local):

4:40 p.m.

Damond's family said in an email to The Associated Press that they are still "struggling to understand how and why this could happen." They say family members in Australia and in the U.S. are devastated and want the investigation concluded "so that we have some resolution to this tragedy."

___

3:15 p.m.

A Minnesota prosecutor says he needs more time to decide whether to charge a police officer who fatally shot an Australian woman who called 911.

Prosecutor Mike Freeman had promised a decision by year's end in the death of Justine Ruszczyk (ROOS'-chehk) Damond. On Thursday, Freeman said he needed more time. He says he won't rush things.

Minneapolis Police Officer Mohamed Noor shot Damond on July 15, just minutes after she called 911 to report a possible assault in the alley behind her home.

Noor hasn't publicly talked about the case. His partner, Officer Matthew Harrity, told investigators he was startled by a loud noise right before Damond approached their police SUV. Noor then shot her.

Freeman was captured on video two weeks ago at a holiday reception complaining that investigators hadn't brought him enough information to warrant charges.