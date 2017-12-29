Stranded ferry went off course; mayor cites 'human error'

NEW YORK (AP) — The operator of a New York City ferry that got stuck on a sandbar and took hours to evacuate says the boat apparently went off its usual route and the company is looking into what happened. The mayor has cited "human error."

Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio (dih BLAH'-zee-oh) said Thursday officials would take action after the second stranding in a month for the city's newly expanded ferry service.

The city-sponsored, privately run boat hit a sandbar in Jamaica Bay on Wednesday evening with about two dozen people aboard. Rescuers had to use small, inflatable boats in the shallow water.

No injuries were reported during the evacuation on one of the coldest nights of the year.

Operator Hornblower Inc. is promising the stranded passengers yearly ferry passes and other gifts.