Prosecutor needs longer on cop's killing of Australian woman

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota prosecutor says he needs more time to decide whether to charge a police officer who fatally shot an Australian woman who called 911.

Prosecutor Mike Freeman had promised a decision by year's end in the death of Justine Ruszczyk (ROOS'-chehk) Damond. On Thursday, Freeman said he needed more time. He says he won't rush things.

Minneapolis Police Officer Mohamed Noor shot Damond on July 15, just minutes after she called 911 to report a possible assault in the alley behind her home.

Noor hasn't publicly talked about the case. His partner, Officer Matthew Harrity, told investigators he was startled by a loud noise right before Damond approached their police SUV. Noor then shot her.

Freeman was captured on video two weeks ago at a holiday reception complaining that investigators hadn't brought him enough information to warrant charges.