  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2017/12/29 04:21

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Thursday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Mar 124.00 124.90 123.20 124.80 Up .30
May 126.35 127.20 125.55 127.15 Up .30
Jul 128.95 129.55 128.00 129.50 Up .30
Sep 131.15 132.00 130.35 131.90 Up .35
Dec 134.60 135.45 133.75 135.35 Up .35
Mar 137.90 138.75 137.45 138.65 Up .30
May 139.90 140.75 139.45 140.65 Up .25
Jul 141.85 142.60 141.35 142.60 Up .25
Sep 143.70 144.50 143.15 144.50 Up .25
Dec 146.50 147.45 145.90 147.45 Up .30
Mar 148.70 150.40 148.70 150.40 Up .35
May 152.25 Up .35
Jul 154.90 Up .35
Sep 156.55 Up .35