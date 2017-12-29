New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Thursday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Mar
|124.00
|124.90
|123.20
|124.80
|Up
|.30
|May
|126.35
|127.20
|125.55
|127.15
|Up
|.30
|Jul
|128.95
|129.55
|128.00
|129.50
|Up
|.30
|Sep
|131.15
|132.00
|130.35
|131.90
|Up
|.35
|Dec
|134.60
|135.45
|133.75
|135.35
|Up
|.35
|Mar
|137.90
|138.75
|137.45
|138.65
|Up
|.30
|May
|139.90
|140.75
|139.45
|140.65
|Up
|.25
|Jul
|141.85
|142.60
|141.35
|142.60
|Up
|.25
|Sep
|143.70
|144.50
|143.15
|144.50
|Up
|.25
|Dec
|146.50
|147.45
|145.90
|147.45
|Up
|.30
|Mar
|148.70
|150.40
|148.70
|150.40
|Up
|.35
|May
|152.25
|Up
|.35
|Jul
|154.90
|Up
|.35
|Sep
|156.55
|Up
|.35