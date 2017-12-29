New York (AP) — Sugar futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Thursday:
(112,000 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|SUGAR-WORLD 11
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Feb
|14.86
|15.05
|14.86
|15.00
|Up
|.07
|Apr
|14.76
|14.92
|14.74
|14.87
|Up
|.05
|Jun
|14.80
|14.94
|14.80
|14.91
|Up
|.05
|Sep
|15.00
|15.12
|15.00
|15.09
|Up
|.03
|Feb
|15.51
|15.60
|15.49
|15.58
|Up
|.02
|Apr
|15.51
|15.57
|15.48
|15.57
|Up
|.01
|Jun
|15.50
|15.55
|15.46
|15.55
|Down .01
|Sep
|15.64
|15.69
|15.64
|15.69
|Down .01
|Feb
|15.94
|16.00
|15.94
|16.00
|unch
|Apr
|15.84
|unch
|Jun
|15.76
|unch
|Sep
|15.87
|unch