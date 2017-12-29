How to keep your smartened-up home safe from hackers

NEW YORK (AP) — More people are getting voice-activated speakers and other smart devices for convenience and security. But doing so could also be giving hackers a key to their homes.

Many devices from reputable manufacturers have safeguards built in, but those can't guarantee against hacks. Devices from startups and no-name brands may have little or no protection.

It's important to research such devices to learn what they do — and don't do — to protect your privacy.

Sticking with reputable brands can help; these companies know their reputations are at stake if they're caught in a lie. Bigger companies can also quickly fix security holes that crop up.

But missteps are possible, even with reputable brands. And there's no easy way for consumers to verify the security promises that manufacturers make.