By  Associated Press
2017/12/28 06:25
English Football Standings
English Premier League
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Man City 20 19 1 0 61 12 58
Man United 20 13 4 3 43 16 43
Chelsea 20 13 3 4 34 14 42
Liverpool 20 10 8 2 46 23 38
Tottenham 20 11 4 5 39 20 37
Arsenal 19 10 4 5 34 23 34
Burnley 20 9 6 5 18 17 33
Leicester 20 7 6 7 30 30 27
Everton 20 7 6 7 24 30 27
Watford 20 7 4 9 29 35 25
Huddersfield 20 6 5 9 18 32 23
Brighton 20 5 6 9 15 25 21
Stoke 20 5 5 10 23 41 20
Southampton 20 4 7 9 20 30 19
Newcastle 20 5 3 12 19 30 18
Crystal Palace 19 4 6 9 16 29 18
West Ham 20 4 6 10 22 38 18
Bournemouth 20 4 5 11 18 31 17
West Brom 20 2 9 9 14 27 15
Swansea 20 3 4 13 11 31 13
Tuesday, Dec. 26

Tottenham 5, Southampton 2

Bournemouth 3, West Ham 3

Chelsea 2, Brighton 0

Huddersfield 1, Stoke 1

Man United 2, Burnley 2

Watford 2, Leicester 1

West Brom 0, Everton 0

Liverpool 5, Swansea 0

Wednesday, Dec. 27

Newcastle 0, Man City 1

Thursday, Dec. 28

Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal 2000 GMT

Saturday, Dec. 30

Bournemouth vs. Everton 1500 GMT

Watford vs. Swansea 1500 GMT

Newcastle vs. Brighton 1500 GMT

Liverpool vs. Leicester 1500 GMT

Huddersfield vs. Burnley 1500 GMT

Chelsea vs. Stoke 1500 GMT

Man United vs. Southampton 1730 GMT

Sunday, Dec. 31

Crystal Palace vs. Man City 1200 GMT

West Brom vs. Arsenal 1630 GMT

Monday, Jan. 1

Brighton vs. Bournemouth 1230 GMT

Stoke vs. Newcastle 1500 GMT

Leicester vs. Huddersfield 1500 GMT

Burnley vs. Liverpool 1500 GMT

Everton vs. Man United 1730 GMT

Tuesday, Jan. 2

Swansea vs. Tottenham 1945 GMT

West Ham vs. West Brom 1945 GMT

Southampton vs. Crystal Palace 1945 GMT

Man City vs. Watford 2000 GMT

Wednesday, Jan. 3

Arsenal vs. Chelsea 1945 GMT

Thursday, Jan. 4

Tottenham vs. West Ham 2000 GMT

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Wolverhampton 24 17 4 3 45 19 55
Bristol City 24 13 8 3 39 24 47
Cardiff 24 14 5 5 35 22 47
Derby 24 13 6 5 38 21 45
Leeds 24 13 3 8 37 27 42
Sheffield United 24 13 2 9 39 29 41
Middlesbrough 24 11 5 8 32 23 38
Aston Villa 24 10 8 6 32 24 38
Preston 24 9 10 5 27 23 37
Ipswich 24 11 3 10 37 33 36
Fulham 24 9 8 7 33 31 35
Brentford 24 8 10 6 37 32 34
Nottingham Forest 24 10 1 13 33 41 31
Sheffield Wednesday 24 7 9 8 30 29 30
Norwich 24 8 6 10 24 30 30
Millwall 24 6 9 9 26 27 27
Reading 24 7 6 11 29 32 27
QPR 24 6 9 9 26 34 27
Hull 24 5 8 11 37 41 23
Barnsley 24 5 7 12 25 36 22
Burton Albion 24 5 5 14 17 43 20
Sunderland 24 3 10 11 28 42 19
Bolton 24 4 7 13 23 43 19
Birmingham 24 4 5 15 12 35 17
Tuesday, Dec. 26

Millwall 2, Wolverhampton 2

Middlesbrough 2, Bolton 0

Bristol City 2, Reading 0

Barnsley 0, Preston 0

Hull 0, Derby 0

Ipswich 0, QPR 0

Birmingham 0, Norwich 2

Sheffield United 3, Sunderland 0

Burton Albion 1, Leeds 2

Cardiff 2, Fulham 4

Nottingham Forest 0, Sheffield Wednesday 3

Brentford 2, Aston Villa 1

Friday, Dec. 29

Cardiff vs. Preston 1945 GMT

Millwall vs. QPR 1945 GMT

Saturday, Dec. 30

Nottingham Forest vs. Sunderland 1500 GMT

Ipswich vs. Derby 1500 GMT

Brentford vs. Sheffield Wednesday 1500 GMT

Barnsley vs. Reading 1500 GMT

Burton Albion vs. Norwich 1500 GMT

Sheffield United vs. Bolton 1500 GMT

Hull vs. Fulham 1500 GMT

Middlesbrough vs. Aston Villa 1500 GMT

Birmingham vs. Leeds 1500 GMT

Bristol City vs. Wolverhampton 1730 GMT

Monday, Jan. 1

Sunderland vs. Barnsley 1500 GMT

Norwich vs. Millwall 1500 GMT

Bolton vs. Hull 1500 GMT

Leeds vs. Nottingham Forest 1500 GMT

Preston vs. Middlesbrough 1500 GMT

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Burton Albion 1500 GMT

QPR vs. Cardiff 1500 GMT

Derby vs. Sheffield United 1500 GMT

Aston Villa vs. Bristol City 1730 GMT

Tuesday, Jan. 2

Wolverhampton vs. Brentford 1945 GMT

Fulham vs. Ipswich 1945 GMT

Reading vs. Birmingham 2000 GMT

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Wigan 23 16 4 3 49 12 52
Shrewsbury 23 14 6 3 30 14 48
Blackburn 23 14 5 4 42 20 47
Scunthorpe 24 13 6 5 34 20 45
Bradford 24 13 3 8 37 31 42
Peterborough 24 11 5 8 42 35 38
Portsmouth 24 12 2 10 29 27 38
Rotherham 24 11 3 10 41 33 36
Charlton 23 10 6 7 31 30 36
Oxford United 24 8 8 8 36 35 32
Southend 24 8 7 9 29 38 31
Walsall 23 7 9 7 30 31 30
Doncaster 24 8 6 10 26 27 30
Fleetwood Town 24 8 6 10 33 38 30
Blackpool 24 7 7 10 30 34 28
Bristol Rovers 24 9 1 14 33 41 28
Gillingham 24 6 9 9 23 26 27
Oldham 24 7 6 11 38 46 27
Plymouth 24 7 6 11 23 32 27
Milton Keynes Dons 24 6 8 10 26 35 26
AFC Wimbledon 23 6 5 12 18 29 23
Northampton 24 6 5 13 19 42 23
Rochdale 23 4 10 9 24 31 22
Bury 23 4 5 14 19 35 17
Tuesday, Dec. 26

Gillingham 1, Oxford United 1

Southend 3, Charlton 1

Oldham 1, Fleetwood Town 2

Bury 0, Rotherham 3

Wigan 0, Shrewsbury 0

Blackburn 2, Rochdale 0

Portsmouth 2, AFC Wimbledon 1

Blackpool 2, Scunthorpe 3

Doncaster 3, Northampton 0

Bradford 1, Peterborough 3

Walsall 0, Bristol Rovers 0

Milton Keynes Dons 0, Plymouth 1

Friday, Dec. 29

Wigan vs. Charlton 1945 GMT

Doncaster vs. Rochdale 1945 GMT

Saturday, Dec. 30

Walsall vs. Rotherham 1500 GMT

Southend vs. Shrewsbury 1500 GMT

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Peterborough 1500 GMT

Bury vs. Fleetwood Town 1500 GMT

Blackpool vs. Plymouth 1500 GMT

Blackburn vs. Scunthorpe 1500 GMT

Gillingham vs. AFC Wimbledon 1500 GMT

Portsmouth vs. Northampton 1500 GMT

Bradford vs. Oxford United 1500 GMT

Oldham vs. Bristol Rovers 1500 GMT

Monday, Jan. 1

Charlton vs. Gillingham 1500 GMT

AFC Wimbledon vs. Southend 1500 GMT

Shrewsbury vs. Oldham 1500 GMT

Oxford United vs. Milton Keynes Dons 1500 GMT

Bristol Rovers vs. Portsmouth 1500 GMT

Peterborough vs. Doncaster 1500 GMT

Plymouth vs. Walsall 1500 GMT

Northampton vs. Wigan 1500 GMT

Scunthorpe vs. Bury 1500 GMT

Rochdale vs. Blackpool 1500 GMT

Fleetwood Town vs. Bradford 1500 GMT

Rotherham vs. Blackburn 1500 GMT

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Luton Town 24 15 6 3 58 19 51
Notts County 24 13 8 3 43 25 47
Lincoln City 24 11 7 6 31 19 40
Wycombe 24 11 7 6 43 32 40
Colchester 24 11 6 7 35 27 39
Exeter 23 12 3 8 32 29 39
Coventry 24 11 5 8 26 18 38
Mansfield Town 24 9 10 5 33 27 37
Accrington Stanley 23 11 4 8 35 30 37
Newport County 24 9 8 7 32 28 35
Swindon 23 11 2 10 35 33 35
Carlisle 24 9 7 8 36 33 34
Grimsby Town 24 9 7 8 26 29 34
Cambridge United 24 9 6 9 22 30 33
Cheltenham 24 8 6 10 31 33 30
Stevenage 24 8 6 10 32 37 30
Port Vale 24 8 4 12 25 33 28
Crawley Town 24 7 6 11 22 30 27
Yeovil 24 7 6 11 32 41 27
Crewe 24 8 2 14 26 38 26
Morecambe 24 5 7 12 20 33 22
Barnet 24 5 5 14 24 35 20
Chesterfield 24 5 5 14 26 46 20
Forest Green 23 5 5 13 23 43 20
Tuesday, Dec. 26

Grimsby Town 1, Mansfield Town 1

Cheltenham 0, Yeovil 2

Cambridge United 1, Barnet 0

Morecambe 1, Notts County 4

Carlisle 3, Accrington Stanley 1

Chesterfield 0, Crewe 2

Lincoln City 3, Stevenage 0

Wycombe 2, Newport County 0

Crawley Town 0, Colchester 2

Swindon 0, Luton Town 5

Exeter vs. Forest Green 1500 GMT

Port Vale 1, Coventry 0

Friday, Dec. 29

Morecambe vs. Yeovil 1945 GMT

Saturday, Dec. 30

Carlisle vs. Coventry 1500 GMT

Cheltenham vs. Newport County 1500 GMT

Chesterfield vs. Colchester 1500 GMT

Wycombe vs. Mansfield Town 1500 GMT

Lincoln City vs. Forest Green 1500 GMT

Swindon vs. Notts County 1500 GMT

Exeter vs. Barnet 1500 GMT

Cambridge United vs. Crewe 1500 GMT

Grimsby Town vs. Accrington Stanley 1500 GMT

Port Vale vs. Luton Town 1500 GMT

Crawley Town vs. Stevenage 1500 GMT

Monday, Jan. 1

Coventry vs. Chesterfield 1500 GMT

Mansfield Town vs. Carlisle 1500 GMT

Yeovil vs. Crawley Town 1500 GMT

Barnet vs. Swindon 1500 GMT

Colchester vs. Cambridge United 1500 GMT

Notts County vs. Port Vale 1500 GMT

Forest Green vs. Wycombe 1500 GMT

Luton Town vs. Lincoln City 1500 GMT

Accrington Stanley vs. Morecambe 1500 GMT

Newport County vs. Exeter 1500 GMT

Crewe vs. Grimsby Town 1500 GMT

Stevenage vs. Cheltenham 1500 GMT