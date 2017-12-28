Academia faces #MeToo movement over sexual harrassment

WASHINGTON (AP) — Academia — like Hollywood, the media and Congress — is facing its own #MeToo movement over allegations of sexual misconduct.

Brett Sokolow, who heads an association of sexual harassment investigators on campuses, estimates that the number of reported complaints has risen by about 10 percent since the accusations against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein surfaced in early October, spurring more women to speak out against harassment in various fields.

The increase is mostly from women complaining of harassment by faculty members who are their superiors.

A case in point is a lawsuit filed in December against the University of Rochester. In the filing, professor Celeste Kidd accuses her academic adviser of sexually harassing her when she was a graduate student, while the school turned a blind eye.