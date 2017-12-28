Putin: Syrian campaign showed off Russia's military might

Russian President Vladimir Putin makes a toast during an award ceremony in the Kremlin, in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, for Russian Armed
Russian President Vladimir Putin applauds during an award ceremony in the Kremlin, in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, for Russian Armed Force
Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, makes a toast with Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu during an award ceremony in the Kremlin, in Moscow,
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, right, arrive for an award ceremony in the Kremlin, in Moscow, Rus
Russian President Vladimir Putin walks to deliver a speech during an award ceremony in the Kremlin, in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, for Ru
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during an award ceremony in the Kremlin, in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, for Russian Ar
MOSCOW (AP) — President Vladimir Putin says Russia's actions in Syria have demonstrated the power of the nation's modernized military to the world.
Speaking Thursday at a Kremlin awards ceremony for soldiers who fought in Syria, Putin says Russia has "made the main, decisive contribution to the destruction of a criminal group that cast a challenge to the entire civilization." He added that the Islamic State group was seeking to turn Syria into a base for global aggression.
Putin said more than 48,000 Russian troops who took part in the Syria campaign were fighting for their "homeland, for a just and fair cause."
He added that the Syrian campaign showed that the Russian army has "radically changed," proving its troops' skills and the potential of new Russian weapons.