Putin: Syrian campaign showed off Russia's military might

MOSCOW (AP) — President Vladimir Putin says Russia's actions in Syria have demonstrated the power of the nation's modernized military to the world.

Speaking Thursday at a Kremlin awards ceremony for soldiers who fought in Syria, Putin says Russia has "made the main, decisive contribution to the destruction of a criminal group that cast a challenge to the entire civilization." He added that the Islamic State group was seeking to turn Syria into a base for global aggression.

Putin said more than 48,000 Russian troops who took part in the Syria campaign were fighting for their "homeland, for a just and fair cause."

He added that the Syrian campaign showed that the Russian army has "radically changed," proving its troops' skills and the potential of new Russian weapons.