Discounts to be offered on inter-city buses during holiday weekend

People taking highway inter-city buses will receive discounts on their tickets during the upcoming three-day holiday weekend in Taiwan, Premier Lai Ching-te (賴清德) said Thursday.



Discounts will also be offered to those who transfer to city buses from highway buses and Taiwan Railway trains, Cabinet spokesman Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇) quoted Lai as saying at a Cabinet meeting that day.



Currently, 14 public bus operators have agreed to provide discounts on 101 designated lines throughout Taiwan, he said, adding that commuters will enjoy at least 15 percent discount on average for each trip taken during the New Year holiday period.



The aim of this measure is to alleviate freeway congestion which often occurs during extended holidays, according to the premier.



In addition to encouraging people to use public transport, Lai has also called on train operators to carry out all necessary maintenance work to ensure operations run smoothly during the upcoming holiday period.



(By Ku Chuan and Ko Lin)

Enditem/AW