Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, December 28, 2017

_____

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Spotty showers;90;77;A t-storm in spots;88;77;SSW;8;71%;45%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunshine, pleasant;80;59;Sunny and beautiful;80;59;NNE;5;52%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Partial sunshine;58;41;Plenty of sunshine;59;42;NE;10;60%;7%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Times of rain;60;55;A passing shower;61;52;WSW;8;84%;57%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clouds and sun;41;35;Afternoon rain;41;38;W;15;87%;87%;0

Anchorage, United States;Mainly cloudy, cold;14;8;Mostly cloudy, cold;16;13;NNE;4;82%;27%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and warmer;61;33;Increasing clouds;57;38;S;4;33%;0%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;A little snow;18;17;A little a.m. snow;29;3;SW;14;71%;58%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm in spots;89;73;A thunderstorm;90;72;NE;5;71%;62%;11

Athens, Greece;A p.m. shower or two;61;51;Spotty showers;60;46;NNW;8;68%;84%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Decreasing clouds;67;60;Partly sunny, warmer;75;62;SSW;14;53%;44%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Cloudy;70;49;High clouds;71;52;SE;4;47%;1%;1

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A shower;91;74;A thunderstorm;90;76;E;6;73%;80%;7

Bangalore, India;Sunshine and nice;81;54;Sunny and pleasant;79;55;E;7;54%;1%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Warmer;82;73;Partial sunshine;89;75;NNE;7;63%;44%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;58;41;Mostly sunny;59;48;NW;8;70%;11%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;37;25;Mainly cloudy;39;27;NW;5;63%;4%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Decreasing clouds;56;36;Cloudy and cooler;42;25;W;10;70%;32%;0

Berlin, Germany;Mostly cloudy;40;34;Periods of sun;40;31;SSE;9;60%;70%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Rain and drizzle;67;50;Periods of rain;66;50;WNW;5;77%;84%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny;89;66;A stray thunderstorm;85;65;W;7;58%;64%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Rain and drizzle;44;34;Cloudy;38;26;WSW;13;69%;13%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun;39;30;Periods of rain;41;37;WSW;14;75%;90%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun, mild;58;43;Cloudy and mild;53;34;W;6;74%;44%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Rain and drizzle;47;35;Cloudy and colder;38;24;WNW;15;66%;26%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Plenty of sunshine;90;74;Sunny and hot;94;76;NE;8;54%;0%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy and very warm;89;64;A t-storm or two;91;64;SSW;4;43%;88%;9

Busan, South Korea;Inc. clouds;44;30;Partly sunny;52;31;NW;7;72%;2%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Overcast;67;53;Mostly sunny;69;50;NW;5;50%;0%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Cloudy;77;60;Some sun;81;63;SSE;10;48%;0%;6

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower;79;68;Rain, a thunderstorm;77;68;E;3;74%;74%;6

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;86;73;A shower in places;84;71;NNE;7;61%;41%;5

Chicago, United States;A little p.m. snow;17;12;A bit of p.m. snow;19;7;WNW;10;71%;87%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Clouds and sun, nice;89;73;Nice with sunshine;88;73;NNE;11;63%;23%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Inc. clouds;40;35;Partly sunny;40;33;S;9;79%;70%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;75;66;Sunshine and nice;75;67;NNE;11;47%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny, chilly;42;30;Mostly cloudy;48;40;SSE;7;61%;1%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A t-storm in spots;91;78;Clearing;90;77;NE;13;72%;16%;6

Delhi, India;Sunshine and nice;75;48;Hazy sun;73;47;N;4;66%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Mainly cloudy;50;32;Partial sunshine;59;27;S;7;22%;4%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;85;60;Hazy sunshine;83;60;NNE;4;66%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm in spots;91;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;75;W;5;72%;75%;5

Dublin, Ireland;A little p.m. rain;38;33;A little rain;44;37;SSW;22;81%;84%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Plenty of sunshine;50;27;Sunny and mild;56;29;NNE;7;22%;0%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A shower or two;65;57;Mostly sunny;65;55;WNW;10;79%;3%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy;67;60;A bit of rain;69;63;NNW;4;87%;66%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Cloudy;79;57;Decreasing clouds;82;55;NE;6;55%;11%;12

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;81;67;Partly sunny;81;65;ENE;9;56%;57%;4

Helsinki, Finland;A few showers;38;37;Spotty showers;39;34;SSW;14;91%;84%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;91;72;A t-storm in spots;91;72;NE;3;76%;55%;4

Hong Kong, China;Mostly cloudy;70;61;Sunny and nice;75;61;E;6;62%;3%;4

Honolulu, United States;A passing shower;80;70;Mostly sunny;80;67;NE;9;60%;27%;4

Hyderabad, India;Sunny and pleasant;85;53;Sunny and nice;80;54;SE;6;59%;0%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;70;43;Hazy sun;70;42;NNE;5;48%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny, mild;59;49;Periods of rain;59;48;SSW;11;73%;85%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;91;76;A p.m. t-storm;90;76;NW;7;69%;80%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;87;73;Sunny and less humid;88;73;NNW;7;48%;1%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny, warmer;86;63;Showers and t-storms;84;60;NNW;10;38%;82%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sunshine;53;22;Plenty of sunshine;52;20;W;2;13%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, nice;84;58;Hazy sun;83;53;NE;12;27%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Lots of sun, nice;72;39;Partly sunny;69;39;S;4;52%;1%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;94;63;Plenty of sunshine;92;64;NNW;9;22%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Low clouds;44;43;Afternoon rain;49;40;SSE;13;73%;88%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny;88;73;Partly sunny;87;73;NNE;6;60%;63%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray thunderstorm;86;74;A t-storm in spots;85;74;NNW;5;75%;72%;3

Kolkata, India;Sunny and delightful;79;54;Hazy sun;80;55;N;6;65%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A shower or t-storm;93;76;A t-storm in spots;92;75;NE;3;73%;68%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;59;41;A t-storm in spots;57;40;SE;9;69%;77%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Mostly sunny;88;73;Mostly cloudy;87;74;SSW;5;77%;8%;7

Lima, Peru;Cloudy;73;66;Mostly cloudy;73;66;S;7;76%;41%;4

Lisbon, Portugal;Spotty showers;62;56;Clouds and sun;63;52;WSW;5;88%;13%;2

London, United Kingdom;Sunshine, but chilly;41;30;Rain in the morning;46;41;SW;15;82%;88%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and very warm;80;55;Sunny and very warm;80;54;E;4;27%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Overcast;85;73;Nice with some sun;86;75;SW;5;65%;44%;10

Madrid, Spain;A passing shower;58;46;Periods of sun;60;45;SW;8;70%;36%;1

Male, Maldives;Clouds and sunshine;87;82;Cloudy with a shower;87;81;NE;11;67%;94%;4

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;86;75;A t-storm in spots;84;75;NNE;4;83%;72%;6

Manila, Philippines;Sun and clouds;85;75;Sun and clouds, nice;86;73;ENE;6;67%;44%;3

Melbourne, Australia;A shower in the p.m.;86;61;A shower or t-storm;78;59;SW;7;72%;85%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;71;44;Partly sunny;69;43;NNE;5;45%;12%;5

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;81;67;Partly sunny;80;64;NNW;8;70%;19%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy;38;34;Periods of rain;43;32;SW;7;84%;86%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;86;75;Sunshine and nice;86;74;ENE;14;62%;5%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny, nice;88;68;Sunny;90;70;NE;8;55%;0%;11

Montreal, Canada;Very cold;-4;-11;Cloudy and very cold;-2;-13;W;2;68%;44%;0

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;35;31;A morning shower;38;32;SE;9;94%;74%;0

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;90;69;Hazy sun;91;69;NNE;6;41%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly sunny;81;57;Partly sunny, nice;82;57;NNE;12;44%;5%;5

New York, United States;Windy and very cold;21;13;Mainly cloudy;24;16;NW;7;37%;3%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny, nice;67;44;Partly sunny;66;45;SW;6;74%;11%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Colder with snow;10;5;A little snow;28;18;W;14;94%;87%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;A shower in the p.m.;46;33;Clouds and sun;49;36;NNW;9;67%;6%;2

Oslo, Norway;A wintry mix;36;29;Mostly cloudy;31;14;WNW;3;81%;37%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Very cold;-5;-14;Some sun, very cold;-2;-21;WNW;7;66%;39%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm or two;85;79;Morning showers;84;78;NNE;11;80%;98%;6

Panama City, Panama;A shower or two;87;74;A t-storm in spots;85;74;NW;8;79%;86%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers, some heavy;84;75;Couple of t-storms;85;76;ENE;7;80%;84%;3

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;43;30;A little a.m. rain;46;43;SW;14;72%;87%;0

Perth, Australia;Sunshine;85;61;Plenty of sun;82;66;SE;12;40%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A touch of rain;91;74;Partly sunny;90;75;NE;7;65%;55%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Variable cloudiness;88;75;A t-storm in spots;90;75;N;7;73%;77%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;91;69;A shower in places;91;69;ESE;4;50%;45%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Rain/snow showers;38;29;Partly sunny;36;27;S;10;66%;67%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;A little p.m. snow;39;22;Mostly sunny;38;16;ENE;4;71%;0%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Rainy spells;64;49;Periods of rain;61;51;SSE;7;73%;89%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;66;52;Partly sunny;67;48;ENE;4;73%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;87;77;Partly sunny, nice;87;78;E;9;61%;43%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly sunny, cold;25;21;Mostly cloudy;30;27;E;12;51%;60%;0

Riga, Latvia;Cloudy;41;36;Rain/snow showers;39;31;SW;6;97%;92%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;85;74;Periods of rain;80;72;ENE;6;83%;88%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;69;44;Sunny and nice;76;42;NE;5;30%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Showers;50;33;Partly sunny;51;32;ENE;6;67%;1%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Rain and drizzle;36;34;Rain and drizzle;40;36;SSE;10;89%;83%;0

San Francisco, United States;Plenty of sunshine;58;46;Partly sunny;59;46;NW;6;69%;2%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;78;64;A t-storm in spots;77;65;ENE;8;71%;65%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;83;76;Mostly sunny, nice;83;75;ESE;12;67%;27%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Sun and some clouds;76;62;Partly sunny;76;62;N;8;80%;36%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and nice;75;35;Sunny and pleasant;73;37;E;5;24%;0%;6

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sun;91;61;Sunny and pleasant;89;59;WSW;7;42%;11%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;83;70;A stray shower;82;69;NNE;5;75%;45%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Cloudy with a shower;60;54;Spotty showers;62;55;SW;6;90%;71%;1

Seattle, United States;Rain;47;44;Rain;48;41;SSW;7;92%;98%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Not as cold;37;27;Partial sunshine;45;26;N;4;71%;0%;2

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;51;48;Cloudy and mild;55;48;ESE;9;74%;20%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;91;77;A shower or t-storm;91;77;N;8;75%;89%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clouds and sun, mild;53;33;Clouds breaking;47;29;WNW;6;81%;44%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny, nice;85;75;Mostly sunny, nice;85;75;E;12;65%;26%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;A little rain;41;34;Cloudy;37;31;SW;5;95%;28%;0

Sydney, Australia;Some sunshine;83;71;Warmer;89;74;NNE;11;58%;68%;12

Taipei City, Taiwan;Increasing clouds;75;65;Partial sunshine;75;65;E;10;67%;30%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Cloudy;39;37;Cloudy with a shower;39;34;SSW;9;93%;82%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and milder;47;27;Sunny;47;30;NE;4;55%;0%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Cooler this morning;53;35;Sunny and mild;55;36;N;8;52%;1%;2

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and mild;59;40;Mostly sunny, mild;59;43;SSW;5;16%;0%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;A thick cloud cover;72;57;Partial sunshine;71;56;N;4;61%;16%;1

Tirana, Albania;Rain;56;43;Occasional rain;53;36;E;5;65%;69%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Sunny and chilly;47;35;Partial sunshine;49;37;NNW;8;49%;1%;3

Toronto, Canada;Very cold;11;4;A little snow, cold;18;9;NW;8;76%;89%;0

Tripoli, Libya;Decreasing clouds;62;49;Sunny and breezy;64;53;NW;15;70%;47%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Rain and drizzle;57;49;A shower in spots;60;50;W;13;71%;78%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Inc. clouds;27;-2;A little snow;9;-12;NW;8;66%;80%;0

Vancouver, Canada;Rain;42;38;Cloudy, rain;41;34;SSW;4;84%;98%;0

Vienna, Austria;Periods of rain;43;32;Decreasing clouds;38;25;SSE;11;46%;5%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Cloudy;74;64;Warmer;85;65;NE;5;61%;44%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Turning cloudy;41;35;A shower or two;40;31;WNW;6;74%;84%;0

Warsaw, Poland;A little p.m. rain;49;34;Rain/snow showers;37;28;SW;9;92%;73%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly cloudy, windy;59;56;Sun and clouds;64;58;S;20;65%;18%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Nice with some sun;89;72;Clouds and sun;90;72;NNW;6;57%;44%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;39;25;Sunny and mild;47;27;E;2;42%;5%;2

_____

Copyright 2017 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Fahrenheit