City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Spotty showers;32;25;A t-storm in spots;31;25;SSW;13;71%;45%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunshine, pleasant;26;15;Sunny and beautiful;27;15;NNE;9;52%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Partial sunshine;14;5;Plenty of sunshine;15;6;NE;16;60%;7%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Times of rain;15;13;A passing shower;16;11;WSW;13;84%;57%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clouds and sun;5;2;Afternoon rain;5;3;W;24;87%;87%;0

Anchorage, United States;Mainly cloudy, cold;-10;-13;Mostly cloudy, cold;-9;-11;NNE;6;82%;27%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and warmer;16;1;Increasing clouds;14;3;S;7;33%;0%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;A little snow;-8;-9;A little a.m. snow;-2;-16;SW;22;71%;58%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm in spots;31;23;A thunderstorm;32;22;NE;8;71%;62%;11

Athens, Greece;A p.m. shower or two;16;11;Spotty showers;15;8;NNW;13;68%;84%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Decreasing clouds;19;15;Partly sunny, warmer;24;17;SSW;23;53%;44%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Cloudy;21;9;High clouds;22;11;SE;7;47%;1%;1

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A shower;33;24;A thunderstorm;32;24;E;10;73%;80%;7

Bangalore, India;Sunshine and nice;27;12;Sunny and pleasant;26;13;E;11;54%;1%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Warmer;28;23;Partial sunshine;31;24;NNE;12;63%;44%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;15;5;Mostly sunny;15;9;NW;12;70%;11%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;3;-4;Mainly cloudy;4;-3;NW;7;63%;4%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Decreasing clouds;14;2;Cloudy and cooler;5;-4;W;16;70%;32%;0

Berlin, Germany;Mostly cloudy;5;1;Periods of sun;4;-1;SSE;15;60%;70%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Rain and drizzle;20;10;Periods of rain;19;10;WNW;8;77%;84%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny;32;19;A stray thunderstorm;30;18;W;12;58%;64%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Rain and drizzle;7;1;Cloudy;3;-4;WSW;21;69%;13%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun;4;-1;Periods of rain;5;3;WSW;22;75%;90%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun, mild;14;6;Cloudy and mild;11;1;W;9;74%;44%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Rain and drizzle;9;1;Cloudy and colder;3;-5;WNW;24;66%;26%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Plenty of sunshine;32;23;Sunny and hot;34;24;NE;12;54%;0%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy and very warm;32;18;A t-storm or two;33;18;SSW;7;43%;88%;9

Busan, South Korea;Inc. clouds;7;-1;Partly sunny;11;-1;NW;11;72%;2%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Overcast;19;11;Mostly sunny;20;10;NW;9;50%;0%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Cloudy;25;16;Some sun;27;17;SSE;16;48%;0%;6

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower;26;20;Rain, a thunderstorm;25;20;E;4;74%;74%;6

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;30;23;A shower in places;29;22;NNE;11;61%;41%;5

Chicago, United States;A little p.m. snow;-8;-11;A bit of p.m. snow;-7;-14;WNW;16;71%;87%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Clouds and sun, nice;32;23;Nice with sunshine;31;23;NNE;18;63%;23%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Inc. clouds;4;2;Partly sunny;4;1;S;14;79%;70%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;24;19;Sunshine and nice;24;19;NNE;18;47%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny, chilly;6;-1;Mostly cloudy;9;4;SSE;11;61%;1%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A t-storm in spots;33;26;Clearing;32;25;NE;22;72%;16%;6

Delhi, India;Sunshine and nice;24;9;Hazy sun;23;8;N;6;66%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Mainly cloudy;10;0;Partial sunshine;15;-3;S;11;22%;4%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;29;16;Hazy sunshine;28;15;NNE;7;66%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm in spots;33;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;W;7;72%;75%;5

Dublin, Ireland;A little p.m. rain;3;1;A little rain;7;3;SSW;36;81%;84%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Plenty of sunshine;10;-3;Sunny and mild;13;-2;NNE;11;22%;0%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A shower or two;18;14;Mostly sunny;19;13;WNW;16;79%;3%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy;19;16;A bit of rain;21;17;NNW;6;87%;66%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Cloudy;26;14;Decreasing clouds;28;13;NE;10;55%;11%;12

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;27;19;Partly sunny;27;19;ENE;15;56%;57%;4

Helsinki, Finland;A few showers;3;3;Spotty showers;4;1;SSW;23;91%;84%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;33;22;A t-storm in spots;33;22;NE;5;76%;55%;4

Hong Kong, China;Mostly cloudy;21;16;Sunny and nice;24;16;E;10;62%;3%;4

Honolulu, United States;A passing shower;27;21;Mostly sunny;27;19;NE;15;60%;27%;4

Hyderabad, India;Sunny and pleasant;29;12;Sunny and nice;27;12;SE;9;59%;0%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;21;6;Hazy sun;21;5;NNE;7;48%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny, mild;15;10;Periods of rain;15;9;SSW;17;73%;85%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;33;24;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;NW;11;69%;80%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;30;23;Sunny and less humid;31;23;NNW;11;48%;1%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny, warmer;30;17;Showers and t-storms;29;16;NNW;16;38%;82%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sunshine;12;-6;Plenty of sunshine;11;-7;W;4;13%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, nice;29;15;Hazy sun;28;12;NE;19;27%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Lots of sun, nice;22;4;Partly sunny;21;4;S;6;52%;1%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;34;17;Plenty of sunshine;34;18;NNW;14;22%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Low clouds;7;6;Afternoon rain;9;4;SSE;20;73%;88%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny;31;23;Partly sunny;31;23;NNE;10;60%;63%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray thunderstorm;30;23;A t-storm in spots;29;23;NNW;8;75%;72%;3

Kolkata, India;Sunny and delightful;26;12;Hazy sun;27;13;N;9;65%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A shower or t-storm;34;25;A t-storm in spots;34;24;NE;5;73%;68%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;15;5;A t-storm in spots;14;4;SE;14;69%;77%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Mostly sunny;31;23;Mostly cloudy;30;23;SSW;8;77%;8%;7

Lima, Peru;Cloudy;23;19;Mostly cloudy;23;19;S;12;76%;41%;4

Lisbon, Portugal;Spotty showers;17;13;Clouds and sun;17;11;WSW;8;88%;13%;2

London, United Kingdom;Sunshine, but chilly;5;-1;Rain in the morning;8;5;SW;24;82%;88%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and very warm;27;13;Sunny and very warm;26;12;E;7;27%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Overcast;30;23;Nice with some sun;30;24;SW;8;65%;44%;10

Madrid, Spain;A passing shower;15;8;Periods of sun;15;7;SW;14;70%;36%;1

Male, Maldives;Clouds and sunshine;30;28;Cloudy with a shower;31;27;NE;18;67%;94%;4

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;30;24;A t-storm in spots;29;24;NNE;6;83%;72%;6

Manila, Philippines;Sun and clouds;29;24;Sun and clouds, nice;30;23;ENE;10;67%;44%;3

Melbourne, Australia;A shower in the p.m.;30;16;A shower or t-storm;25;15;SW;11;72%;85%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;22;7;Partly sunny;21;6;NNE;7;45%;12%;5

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;27;19;Partly sunny;27;18;NNW;13;70%;19%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy;3;1;Periods of rain;6;0;SW;12;84%;86%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;30;24;Sunshine and nice;30;23;ENE;22;62%;5%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny, nice;31;20;Sunny;32;21;NE;12;55%;0%;11

Montreal, Canada;Very cold;-20;-24;Cloudy and very cold;-19;-25;W;4;68%;44%;0

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;2;-1;A morning shower;4;0;SE;14;94%;74%;0

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;32;21;Hazy sun;33;21;NNE;9;41%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly sunny;27;14;Partly sunny, nice;28;14;NNE;20;44%;5%;5

New York, United States;Windy and very cold;-6;-11;Mainly cloudy;-5;-9;NW;12;37%;3%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny, nice;20;7;Partly sunny;19;7;SW;10;74%;11%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Colder with snow;-12;-15;A little snow;-2;-8;W;23;94%;87%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;A shower in the p.m.;8;1;Clouds and sun;9;2;NNW;15;67%;6%;2

Oslo, Norway;A wintry mix;2;-2;Mostly cloudy;0;-10;WNW;5;81%;37%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Very cold;-21;-25;Some sun, very cold;-19;-29;WNW;11;66%;39%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm or two;30;26;Morning showers;29;26;NNE;17;80%;98%;6

Panama City, Panama;A shower or two;30;23;A t-storm in spots;30;24;NW;13;79%;86%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers, some heavy;29;24;Couple of t-storms;29;24;ENE;11;80%;84%;3

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;6;-1;A little a.m. rain;8;6;SW;22;72%;87%;0

Perth, Australia;Sunshine;29;16;Plenty of sun;28;19;SE;20;40%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A touch of rain;33;24;Partly sunny;32;24;NE;12;65%;55%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Variable cloudiness;31;24;A t-storm in spots;32;24;N;11;73%;77%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;33;21;A shower in places;33;21;ESE;7;50%;45%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Rain/snow showers;3;-2;Partly sunny;2;-3;S;16;66%;67%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;A little p.m. snow;4;-5;Mostly sunny;3;-9;ENE;6;71%;0%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Rainy spells;18;9;Periods of rain;16;11;SSE;12;73%;89%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;19;11;Partly sunny;19;9;ENE;7;73%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;31;25;Partly sunny, nice;31;25;E;14;61%;43%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly sunny, cold;-4;-6;Mostly cloudy;-1;-3;E;19;51%;60%;0

Riga, Latvia;Cloudy;5;2;Rain/snow showers;4;-1;SW;10;97%;92%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;23;Periods of rain;27;22;ENE;10;83%;88%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;21;7;Sunny and nice;24;6;NE;9;30%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Showers;10;0;Partly sunny;11;0;ENE;10;67%;1%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Rain and drizzle;2;1;Rain and drizzle;4;2;SSE;16;89%;83%;0

San Francisco, United States;Plenty of sunshine;15;8;Partly sunny;15;8;NW;9;69%;2%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;25;18;A t-storm in spots;25;18;ENE;13;71%;65%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;28;25;Mostly sunny, nice;28;24;ESE;19;67%;27%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Sun and some clouds;24;17;Partly sunny;24;17;N;14;80%;36%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and nice;24;2;Sunny and pleasant;23;3;E;8;24%;0%;6

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sun;33;16;Sunny and pleasant;31;15;WSW;11;42%;11%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;28;21;A stray shower;28;20;NNE;8;75%;45%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Cloudy with a shower;15;12;Spotty showers;17;13;SW;9;90%;71%;1

Seattle, United States;Rain;8;7;Rain;9;5;SSW;11;92%;98%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Not as cold;3;-3;Partial sunshine;7;-3;N;7;71%;0%;2

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;11;9;Cloudy and mild;13;9;ESE;15;74%;20%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;33;25;A shower or t-storm;33;25;N;14;75%;89%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clouds and sun, mild;12;1;Clouds breaking;8;-2;WNW;10;81%;44%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny, nice;29;24;Mostly sunny, nice;29;24;E;20;65%;26%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;A little rain;5;1;Cloudy;3;-1;SW;9;95%;28%;0

Sydney, Australia;Some sunshine;28;22;Warmer;32;23;NNE;18;58%;68%;12

Taipei City, Taiwan;Increasing clouds;24;18;Partial sunshine;24;18;E;16;67%;30%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Cloudy;4;3;Cloudy with a shower;4;1;SSW;14;93%;82%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and milder;8;-3;Sunny;8;-1;NE;7;55%;0%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Cooler this morning;12;2;Sunny and mild;13;2;N;12;52%;1%;2

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and mild;15;5;Mostly sunny, mild;15;6;SSW;8;16%;0%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;A thick cloud cover;22;14;Partial sunshine;22;13;N;7;61%;16%;1

Tirana, Albania;Rain;13;6;Occasional rain;12;2;E;8;65%;69%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Sunny and chilly;8;2;Partial sunshine;9;3;NNW;12;49%;1%;3

Toronto, Canada;Very cold;-12;-16;A little snow, cold;-8;-13;NW;13;76%;89%;0

Tripoli, Libya;Decreasing clouds;16;10;Sunny and breezy;18;12;NW;25;70%;47%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Rain and drizzle;14;9;A shower in spots;15;10;W;20;71%;78%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Inc. clouds;-3;-19;A little snow;-13;-24;NW;13;66%;80%;0

Vancouver, Canada;Rain;5;3;Cloudy, rain;5;1;SSW;6;84%;98%;0

Vienna, Austria;Periods of rain;6;0;Decreasing clouds;4;-4;SSE;18;46%;5%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Cloudy;23;18;Warmer;29;19;NE;7;61%;44%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Turning cloudy;5;2;A shower or two;4;-1;WNW;9;74%;84%;0

Warsaw, Poland;A little p.m. rain;10;1;Rain/snow showers;3;-2;SW;15;92%;73%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly cloudy, windy;15;13;Sun and clouds;18;14;S;32;65%;18%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Nice with some sun;32;22;Clouds and sun;32;22;NNW;9;57%;44%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;4;-4;Sunny and mild;8;-3;E;3;42%;5%;2

