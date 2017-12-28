Taipei International Book Exhibition to spotlight Israeli literature, culture

The Taipei International Book Exhibition is set to feature Israel as its 2018 theme country, spotlighting the literature and culture of the Middle Eastern nation and strengthening publishing exchanges between the two sides, according to event organizer Taipei Book Fair Foundation Dec. 27.



TiBE, Taiwan’s largest annual literature expo, will take place Feb. 6-11 at Taipei World Trade Center. The Israel pavilion will comprise more than 200 publications in English, Hebrew and simplified and traditional Chinese, a time tunnel on the history and development of the nation, and virtual reality showcases of its natural landscapes.



Chu Jui-hao, head of the Ministry of Culture’s Department of Humanities and Publications, said TiBE serves as a key platform for fostering cultural understanding and raising the international profile of Taiwan’s publishing sector. The choice of Israel as 2018 theme nation will introduce new literary influences and styles to local talents, he added.



Asher Yarden, head of the Israel Economic and Cultural Office in Taipei, said the pavilion will present diverse aspects of the Middle Eastern nation such as its historical sites, contemporary lifestyles and high-tech industries. Noting that Israel has a proud literary heritage spanning such authors as Nobel laureate Shmuel Yosef Agnon, he said the book fair provides a great opportunity for the country to showcase its rich cultural assets.



According to TBFF, major highlights of the pavilion will include readings by writers from Israel and other nations, a performance by Israeli band Di Gasn Trio, Hebrew calligraphy workshops and Israeli food stalls. There will also be talks and workshops by four acclaimed Israeli artists and writers: novelist Noa Yedlin, illustrator Hanoch Piven, children’s book author Yannets Levi and culinary journalist Gil Hovav.



In addition to the Israeli guests, more than 30 other prominent literary figures from countries and territories such as Germany, Japan, South Korea, the U.K. and the U.S. are scheduled to attend TiBE. These include French-Moroccan author Leila Slimani, Japanese writer Banana Yoshimoto and American novelist Wendy Walker.