Shiffrin takes huge lead in 1st run of World Cup slalom

LIENZ, Austria (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin built a huge lead of more than a second in the opening run of a women's World Cup slalom on Thursday.

On a course set by one of her coaches, Jeff Lackey, the Olympic and overall World Cup champion from the United States finished in 51.03 seconds, leaving second-place Frida Hansdotter of Sweden with 1.14 to make up in the second run.

Wendy Holdener of Switzerland was 1.28 behind in third, while Petra Vlhova of Slovakia was another 0.30 behind in fourth.

Shiffrin has won 17 of the last 22 slaloms she competed in, but was beaten by Vlhova in the season-opening slalom in Levi, Finland, last month.

Initially a GS was planned but organizers swapped that race with Friday's slalom because of weather conditions.