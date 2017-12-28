Hon Hai unveils Taiwan’s fastest supercomputer

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. unveiled Dec. 26 a high-performance computing system three times faster than any other supercomputer in Taiwan, underscoring the nation’s high-tech expertise and cutting-edge R&D capabilities.



The supercomputer, operating in southern Taiwan’s Kaohsiung Software Technology Park, is capable of operating at 6 peta floating point operations per second (petaflops), equivalent to the computing power of around 5.4 million iPhone Xs, the firm said.



According to Hon Hai, better known as Foxconn Technology Group—the world’s largest contract electronics-maker whose customers include Apple Inc.—the system will have applications in a wide range of fields such as sports data analysis and animation imaging, and is poised to make significant contributions to the health care industry. The company said the supercomputer will be able to quickly analyze, compare and process a vast array of images and data from medical tests and samples.



By incorporating cloud computing and a variety of artificial intelligence programs, the system will provide medical professionals with the information and resources to make more accurate and effective diagnoses, the company said. DNA sequencing will take 30 minutes instead of three days and be 250 times more efficient, and surgery and radiation therapy simulations will require six minutes, as opposed to the standard 24 hours, it added.



More than 250 enterprises have set up operations at the southern Taiwan park since its launch in 2000, creating over 8,000 job opportunities and leading to NT$23.62 billion (US$794 million) in investments. Located next to the Port of Kaohsiung, the 587-hectare zone is close to Kaohsiung Exhibition Center and serviced by Kaohsiung International Airport as well as the country’s first light rail system.