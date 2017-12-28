Xiangshan good for watching Taipei 101 fireworks display but not for light show: GEO

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Taipei’s Geotechnical Engineering Office (GEO) said in a statement Thursday that people are welcome to come to Xiangshan (Elephant Mountain) to appreciate the Taipei 101 fireworks display on the New Year’s Eve, but reminded people who must watch the light show to go to the square in front of Taipei City Government as the light show will be invisible from the mountain, which lies to the southeast of the building.

Taipei 101 has prepared both the fireworks display and the light show for the countdown to New Year 2018 party, and has for the first time installed a huge “T-Pad” wall of LED lights on the northern side of the building for the light show.

The GEO said people are welcome to come to Xiangshan for the countdown to 2018. The agency advised people coming to Xiangshan to take the Xinyi Line (Red Line), alight at Xiangshan Station, and leave at no. 2 exit. Follow the trail directions in front of the exit to the entrance to the Xiangshan Trail and follow the signs to Six Boulders (六巨石), Photographer's Platform (攝手平台) below Six Boulders, Camera Platform (攝影平台) beside Six Boulders, and other best spots for watching the fireworks, the GEO advised.

The GEO reminded New Year revelers who are going to take the trail that the illuminated trail at nighttime is not as bright as daytime and that they need to watch their step while walking on the trail. The agency also reminded them to bring necessary equipment, prepare for when they need to answer the call of nature, and take away their trash.