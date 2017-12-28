China criticizes US, German embassies for 'interference'

BEIJING (AP) — The Chinese government has criticized the U.S. and German embassies in Beijing for expressing disappointment about the prosecution of a Chinese rights activist and a lawyer.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told reporters Thursday that a joint statement issued by the embassies about the cases amounted to interference in China's internal affairs.

The embassies had urged China to release Wu Gan, a prominent activist who was given an eight-year prison sentence on Tuesday for subversion, and to allow a rights lawyer to resume his work without restrictions.

Hua called the remarks "irresponsible" and said China firmly opposes such statements.

Wu was among the first activists and lawyers caught up in an intense crackdown by authorities that began in 2015. His secretive one-day trial was held in August.