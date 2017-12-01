  1. Home
Taiwan Human Rights Museum to use virtual reality

Researchers have listed 45 sites linked to the White Terror era

By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/12/28 17:28

Culture Minister Cheng Li-chiun. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan’s National Human Rights Museum might use virtual reality to recreate sites related to the White Terror era if they have already been destroyed or changed, Culture Minister Cheng Li-chiun (鄭麗君) said Thursday.

The museum is likely to open next May, but in the meantime, the government has already drawn up a list of 45 locations which played a mostly tragic part in the repression after the 228 Incident in 1947, such as prisons and sites of executions.

At least 10,000 or more than 20,000 people died in the uprising against Kuomintang rule and during its long aftermath, when the government locked up, “disappeared” or executed suspected opponents.

One of the sites, an educational institute in Tucheng, New Taipei City, is now owned by the Ministry of National Defense, Storm Media reported. A relative of a White Terror victim asked the military to hand over the site to the museum.

Cheng said that it would have to be evaluated case by case if there was a need to erect a monument or restore each of the 45 sites. The museum could use virtual reality to recreate the sites, she suggested.

The government of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has emphasized the importance of transitional justice and of remembering the wrongs of the past to prevent them from happening again. A transitional justice committee is to be formed in 2018 to study necessary measures.
Human Rights Museum
Ministry of Culture
transitional justice
White Terror

