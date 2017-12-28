Taiwan’s MOL to launch 5-language online inquiry section for migrant workers seeking to change employers

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Many migrant workers in Taiwan have trouble reading Chinese information when they need to know about how to change employers, what job openings are available, and how cases have been handled. They will have no more trouble because the Ministry of Labor (MOL) will soon launch an online inquiry section for migrant workers who need to change employers.

According to a news release issued by the MOL’s Taiwan Workforce Development Agency on Thursday, the agency will launch a five-language inquiry section for migrants who need to change employers on the agency’s Information Site of Foreign Worker Rights Defense website on January 1, 2018.

The agency said the original online system is a main platform for migrant workers who need to change employers, their original employers and new employers to process the job transfers. The original system is also a main information channel for the three parties because it provides job match information for migrant workers who have worked for one year and wish to seek new employers and for migrants who need to change employers under regular conditions, as well as providing human resource information for employers who look to continue hiring new migrant workers.

However, the original system is a Chinese language interface, which poses difficulty for migrant workers to understand its content and is liable to incurring arguments between migrant workers and their employers and causing administrative trouble.

The agency said it will take advantage of its current five-language Information Site of Foreign Worker Rights Defense website, which has the Chinese, English, Indonesian, Vietnamese and Thai versions, by linking the website to the "change employers" data base and by adding a new online inquiry section for migrant workers seeking to change employers.

Migrant workers can enter the new inquiry section according to the language they choose, type in their passport number, and check if their transfer information “is being promulgated,” “has been removed,” or “has not been registered.”

For more information about the new online inquiry section, please visit the Information Site of Foreign Worker Rights Defense website.