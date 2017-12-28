Australia vs. England 4th test scoreboard

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Scoreboard at stumps Thursday on the third day of the fourth cricket test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground:

Australia, 1st Innings 327 England, 1st Innings (Overnight 192-2)

Alastair Cook not out 244

Mark Stoneman c and b Lyon 15

James Vince lbw b Hazlewood 17

Joe Root c Lyon b Cummins 61

Dawid Malan lbw b Hazlewood 14

Jonny Bairstow c Paine b Lyon 22

Moeen Ali c S.Marsh b 20

Chris Woakes c Paine b Cummins 26

Tom Curran c Paine b Hazlewood 4

Stuart Broad c Khawaja b Cummins 56

Jimmy Anderson not out 0

Extras (4b, 5lb, 3nb) 12

TOTAL (for nine wickets) 491

Fall of wickets: 1-35, 2-80, 3-218, 4-246, 5-279, 6-307, 7-366, 8-373, 9-473.

Overs: 144. Batting time: 631 minutes.

Bowling: Josh Hazlewood 30-5-95-3, Jason Bird 30-5-108-0 (3nb), Nathan Lyon 42-9-109-3, Pat Cummins 29-1-117-3, Mitchell Marsh 12-1-42-0, Steve Smith 1-0-11-0.

Toss: Australia.

Series: Australia leads the five-match series 3-0.

Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena, Sri Lanka, and Sundaram Ravi, India.

TV Umpire: Joel Wilson, West Indies. Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle, Sri Lanka.