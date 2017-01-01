Filipino-American Liza Soberano ranked as most beautiful face of 2017

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Filipino-American actress and model Liza Soberano was listed in as the most beautiful face on TC Candler's list titled "The 100 Most Beautiful Faces of 2017."

Just behind Soberano was French model and actress Thylane Blondeau, in second place, while Taiwanese K-pop singer Chou Tzu-yu (周子瑜) took third place. Other notable top finishers included Canadian actress Sarah Gadon (4th), South Korean entertainer Nana (5th), English supermodel Jourdan Dunn (6th), Australian actress Adelaide Kane (7th), Chinese singer and actress Ju Jingyi (8th), Iranian actress Golshifteh Farahani (9th), while American actress Camilla Belle rounded out the top 10.



(Image pinned by Pinterest user Mitch Lopez)

Hope Elizabeth "Liza" Hanley Soberano was born in 1998 in Santa Clara, California to a Filipino father and an American mother. After her parents separated she was raised by her paternal grandparents in Visalia, California, until she moved to the Philippine capital of Manila to live with her father and relatives.



(Image from Pinterest page davaoandbeyond.com)

Soberano, who has dual Philippine-U.S. citizenship, was spotted by a talent scout at the age of 13 and it was at this time that she learned to speak Tagalog. She made her acting debut in the Philippine TV series "Wansapanataym" in 2011 and her breakout role was strawberry farmer Maria Agnes Calay in the TV series "Forevermore."



(Image posted by Pinterest user imgrum.org)

In 2017, Soberano starred in the Philippine romantic comedy "My Ex and Whys," which became her highest grossing film to date and the highest grossing Philippine film of 2017.

UK-born TC Candler has been publishing his annual "100 Most Beautiful Faces List" since 1990, which is devised by a group called "The Independent Critics" as well as input from the public. The team selects the 100 faces out of a list of 85,000 celebrities.