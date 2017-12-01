China’s military actions impact regional security and stability: Taiwan President

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – China’s frequent military actions in East Asia have influenced regional security and stability on a certain level, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said at a promotion ceremony for generals Thursday.

During about the past two months, Chinese Air Force jets and Navy vessels have repeatedly approached Taiwan, often on their way to or from drills in the Pacific Ocean or the South China Sea, forcing Taiwanese jets and ships to intercept them.

Tsai described Taiwan as a consistent contributor to regional security and stability, while repeating her assertion that the military should be prepared for war every single day, even if it was better to go one hundred years without war.

Taiwan’s armed forces needed to keep closely monitoring Chinese actions and take the measures necessary to safeguard national security as well as regional peace and stability, the Central News Agency quoted her as saying.

During her address to the newly promoted generals, Tsai also looked back at 2017, mentioning the introduction of new equipment such as the P-3C anti-submarine aircraft and the establishment of new units for telecommunications and missiles.