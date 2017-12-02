Intense, gasping French drama to be screened across Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In the French film “Endangered Species”, “Renoir” director Gilles Bourdos once again collaborated with six-time Golden Horse Awards winner Mark Lee (李屏賓) in presenting the struggles, tension, and helplessness of modern people.

The three interwoven stories of the film are based on American writer Richard Bausch’s short stories, each of which depicts the conflicting and intense relationships between parents and children as well as between couples.

While trying so hard to establish themselves as being responsible and loving for their children, parents often find themselves unable to cope with their own problems about marriage and life.

As for the children, when they fight against and resist to the control of their parents, they are repeatedly trapped in difficult or dangerous situations they cannot get out of without support of the family.

It is safe to say that “Endangered Species” is a typical French melodrama, and yet the film is stunningly beautiful and emotional thanks to the delicate work of cinematographer Mark Lee.

In this French drama, Lee once again utilized his signature aesthetic and cinematographic style to the extreme. The flowing scenes capture the beauty of France's southern city of Nice and the tension of human relationships with Lee's use of saturated hues and various shades of lights.

Lee has shot numerous award-winning films directed by Taiwanese filmmaker Hou Hsiao-hsien (侯孝賢), whom Bourdos appreciates very much, according to Spotlight Entertainment (亮點國際影業), the film’s distributor in Taiwan.

With shared interests, Bourdos and Lee have been working together for film projects and culinary adventures since 2002, and “Endangered Species” is the fourth film on which the French filmmaker and renowned photographer have collaborated.

“Endangered Species” entered the official competition in the Orizzonti Section of the 2017 Venice Film Festival and was premiered at the Golden Horse Film Festival this November in Taipei.

The film will be screened at selected cinemas in Taipei, Taoyuan, and Taichung starting December 29. For more information, please refer to the Spotlight Entertainment's website.