Bundle up: Bitter cold weather takes hold of northern US

A man clears snow on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, in Erie, Pa. The National Weather Service office in Cleveland says Monday's storm brought 34 inches of sn
Patrick Harden clears snow from the roof of his car on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, in Erie, Pa. The National Weather Service office in Cleveland says Mond
Rochelle Carlotti, 28, shovels steps near her home after a record snowfall on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, in Erie, Pa. The National Weather Service office
Workers from the City of Erie clear snow after a record snowfall on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, in Erie, Pa. The National Weather Service office in Clevel
Pedestrians try to keep warm while walking in New York's Times Square, Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017. Freezing temperatures and below-zero wind chills sock
Pedestrians try to keep warm by covering their faces while walking in Times Square, New York, Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017. Freezing temperatures and belo
With temperatures hovering around zero, a few hardy souls celebrated the season, and the fresh man made snow at Buck Hill in Burnsville, Minn., Tuesda
Pedestrians try to keep warm while walking in New York's Times Square, Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017. Freezing temperatures and below-zero wind chills sock
Soledda Hernandez stands on the roof of her car as she brushes off snow in Erie, Pa., Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017. Snow continues to fall in Erie and sur
City of Erie traffic engineering employee Chuck Carnes Jr. uses compressed air to clear snow from a traffic signal in Erie, Pa., Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2
A couple embraces as they brave the cold weather for a walk in Waterfront Park in Burlington, Vt., Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017. Freezing temperatures and
Pedestrians brave cold weather for a stroll along the boardwalk at Waterfront Park in Burlington, Vt., Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017. Freezing temperatures
A man walks his dog across the snow covered beach while a cargo ship sits in the steaming fog of Lake Ontario in Toronto on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017.
The sun rises over a steamy Lake Michigan at the 12th Street Beach in Chicago, Wednesday Dec. 27, 2017. A second day of below zero temperatures greete
People are all bundled up as they walk in lower Manhattan, Dec. 27, 2017, in New York. A white Christmas for much of the Northeast and Midwest has giv
A young girl walks with her family, Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, in New York. A white Christmas for much of the Northeast and Midwest has given way to bi
ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Bitter cold weather has taken hold of much of the northern United States and is expected to stay put for days to come.
Forecasters are warning of hypothermia and frostbite from arctic air settling in over the central U.S. and spreading east.
The National Weather Service reports International Falls and Hibbing, Minnesota, set record low temperatures Wednesday. International Falls, the self-proclaimed Icebox of the Nation, plunged to 37 degrees below zero, while Hibbing bottomed out at 28 below.
The freezing temperatures and below-zero wind chills come as people in Erie, Pennsylvania, continue to dig out from a storm that has dumped more than 65 inches on the city.
Meanwhile, wind chill advisories or warnings are in effect for much of New England, northern Pennsylvania and New York.