All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 35 26 7 2 54 133 87 Boston 35 20 10 5 45 106 90 Toronto 37 22 14 1 45 122 104 Montreal 37 16 17 4 36 99 117 Florida 36 15 16 5 35 103 119 Detroit 36 13 16 7 33 97 116 Ottawa 35 11 16 8 30 93 119 Buffalo 37 9 20 8 26 80 123 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA New Jersey 36 22 9 5 49 116 104 Columbus 38 22 13 3 47 109 104 Washington 37 22 13 2 46 114 107 N.Y. Islanders 37 20 13 4 44 133 129 N.Y. Rangers 36 19 13 4 42 117 104 Carolina 36 17 12 7 41 102 110 Pittsburgh 38 19 16 3 41 109 122 Philadelphia 36 15 13 8 38 99 103 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Nashville 36 22 9 5 49 118 100 Winnipeg 38 21 11 6 48 125 108 St. Louis 39 23 14 2 48 114 96 Dallas 38 20 15 3 43 112 110 Minnesota 37 19 15 3 41 106 108 Chicago 35 17 13 5 39 103 94 Colorado 35 17 15 3 37 112 113 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 34 23 9 2 48 119 100 Los Angeles 37 22 11 4 48 109 85 San Jose 34 19 11 4 42 95 84 Anaheim 37 16 13 8 40 101 108 Calgary 36 18 15 3 39 101 106 Edmonton 37 17 18 2 36 111 117 Vancouver 37 15 17 5 35 98 121 Arizona 38 8 25 5 21 85 133

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Islanders 3, Buffalo 2, OT

Carolina 3, Montreal 1

Boston 5, Ottawa 1

Pittsburgh 5, Columbus 4, SO

New Jersey 3, Detroit 1

Nashville 2, St. Louis 1

Minnesota 4, Dallas 2

Winnipeg 4, Edmonton 3

Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Buffalo at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Boston at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Washington, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Florida, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Carolina at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vancouver, 10 p.m.