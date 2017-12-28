|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tampa Bay
|35
|26
|7
|2
|54
|133
|87
|Boston
|35
|20
|10
|5
|45
|106
|90
|Toronto
|37
|22
|14
|1
|45
|122
|104
|Montreal
|37
|16
|17
|4
|36
|99
|117
|Florida
|36
|15
|16
|5
|35
|103
|119
|Detroit
|36
|13
|16
|7
|33
|97
|116
|Ottawa
|35
|11
|16
|8
|30
|93
|119
|Buffalo
|37
|9
|20
|8
|26
|80
|123
|Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|New Jersey
|36
|22
|9
|5
|49
|116
|104
|Columbus
|38
|22
|13
|3
|47
|109
|104
|Washington
|37
|22
|13
|2
|46
|114
|107
|N.Y. Islanders
|37
|20
|13
|4
|44
|133
|129
|N.Y. Rangers
|36
|19
|13
|4
|42
|117
|104
|Carolina
|36
|17
|12
|7
|41
|102
|110
|Pittsburgh
|38
|19
|16
|3
|41
|109
|122
|Philadelphia
|36
|15
|13
|8
|38
|99
|103
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Nashville
|36
|22
|9
|5
|49
|118
|100
|Winnipeg
|38
|21
|11
|6
|48
|125
|108
|St. Louis
|39
|23
|14
|2
|48
|114
|96
|Dallas
|38
|20
|15
|3
|43
|112
|110
|Minnesota
|37
|19
|15
|3
|41
|106
|108
|Chicago
|35
|17
|13
|5
|39
|103
|94
|Colorado
|35
|17
|15
|3
|37
|112
|113
|Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|34
|23
|9
|2
|48
|119
|100
|Los Angeles
|37
|22
|11
|4
|48
|109
|85
|San Jose
|34
|19
|11
|4
|42
|95
|84
|Anaheim
|37
|16
|13
|8
|40
|101
|108
|Calgary
|36
|18
|15
|3
|39
|101
|106
|Edmonton
|37
|17
|18
|2
|36
|111
|117
|Vancouver
|37
|15
|17
|5
|35
|98
|121
|Arizona
|38
|8
|25
|5
|21
|85
|133
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Wednesday's Games
N.Y. Islanders 3, Buffalo 2, OT
Carolina 3, Montreal 1
Boston 5, Ottawa 1
Pittsburgh 5, Columbus 4, SO
New Jersey 3, Detroit 1
Nashville 2, St. Louis 1
Minnesota 4, Dallas 2
Winnipeg 4, Edmonton 3
Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Vegas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Philadelphia at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Montreal at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Vegas at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Chicago at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Calgary at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Buffalo at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Columbus at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Toronto at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Calgary at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Boston at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Washington, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Florida, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Carolina at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Vancouver, 10 p.m.