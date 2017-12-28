|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Tampa Bay
|35
|26
|7
|2
|54
|133
|87
|15-2-1
|11-5-1
|6-2-0
|New Jersey
|36
|22
|9
|5
|49
|116
|104
|12-5-2
|10-4-3
|3-3-0
|Washington
|38
|22
|13
|3
|47
|114
|108
|14-5-0
|8-8-3
|5-3-1
|Columbus
|38
|22
|13
|3
|47
|109
|104
|14-6-0
|8-7-3
|8-5-2
|Boston
|35
|20
|10
|5
|45
|106
|90
|13-5-3
|7-5-2
|5-1-2
|Toronto
|37
|22
|14
|1
|45
|122
|104
|11-5-0
|11-9-1
|5-2-1
|N.Y. Rangers
|37
|20
|13
|4
|44
|118
|104
|15-6-3
|5-7-1
|6-4-3
|N.Y. Islanders
|37
|20
|13
|4
|44
|133
|129
|12-3-3
|8-10-1
|5-4-1
|Carolina
|36
|17
|12
|7
|41
|102
|110
|9-4-3
|8-8-4
|3-3-2
|Pittsburgh
|38
|19
|16
|3
|41
|109
|122
|12-6-1
|7-10-2
|6-2-0
|Philadelphia
|36
|15
|13
|8
|38
|99
|103
|8-7-4
|7-6-4
|1-0-4
|Montreal
|37
|16
|17
|4
|36
|99
|117
|9-7-3
|7-10-1
|8-2-1
|Florida
|36
|15
|16
|5
|35
|103
|119
|8-6-3
|7-10-2
|5-3-1
|Detroit
|36
|13
|16
|7
|33
|97
|116
|6-6-6
|7-10-1
|4-8-2
|Ottawa
|35
|11
|16
|8
|30
|93
|119
|6-6-5
|5-10-3
|3-5-2
|Buffalo
|37
|9
|20
|8
|26
|80
|123
|5-10-2
|4-10-6
|3-5-2
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Nashville
|36
|22
|9
|5
|49
|118
|100
|11-4-2
|11-5-3
|9-2-2
|Vegas
|34
|23
|9
|2
|48
|119
|100
|15-2-1
|8-7-1
|9-1-0
|Los Angeles
|37
|22
|11
|4
|48
|109
|85
|11-5-2
|11-6-2
|3-4-2
|Winnipeg
|38
|21
|11
|6
|48
|125
|108
|13-3-1
|8-8-5
|7-3-1
|St. Louis
|39
|23
|14
|2
|48
|114
|96
|12-8-0
|11-6-2
|6-3-1
|Dallas
|38
|20
|15
|3
|43
|112
|110
|12-4-1
|8-11-2
|6-9-0
|San Jose
|34
|19
|11
|4
|42
|95
|84
|11-6-2
|8-5-2
|7-2-3
|Minnesota
|37
|19
|15
|3
|41
|106
|108
|11-4-2
|8-11-1
|5-6-0
|Anaheim
|37
|16
|13
|8
|40
|101
|108
|8-7-3
|8-6-5
|3-2-4
|Chicago
|35
|17
|13
|5
|39
|103
|94
|10-5-2
|7-8-3
|4-6-2
|Calgary
|36
|18
|15
|3
|39
|101
|106
|9-11-0
|9-4-3
|6-4-0
|Colorado
|35
|17
|15
|3
|37
|112
|113
|10-6-1
|7-9-2
|4-5-1
|Edmonton
|37
|17
|18
|2
|36
|111
|117
|8-10-0
|9-8-2
|5-1-0
|Vancouver
|37
|15
|17
|5
|35
|98
|121
|6-10-3
|9-7-2
|4-6-1
|Arizona
|38
|8
|25
|5
|21
|85
|133
|4-12-1
|4-13-4
|1-5-3
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Wednesday's Games
N.Y. Islanders 3, Buffalo 2, OT
Carolina 3, Montreal 1
Boston 5, Ottawa 1
Pittsburgh 5, Columbus 4, SO
New Jersey 3, Detroit 1
Nashville 2, St. Louis 1
N.Y. Rangers 1, Washington 0, SO
Minnesota 4, Dallas 2
Winnipeg 4, Edmonton 3
Arizona at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Vegas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Philadelphia at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Montreal at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Vegas at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Chicago at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Calgary at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Buffalo at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Columbus at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Toronto at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Calgary at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Boston at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Washington, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Florida, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Carolina at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Vancouver, 10 p.m.