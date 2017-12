TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - According to Taiwan Today, Tainan Acting Mayor Li Meng-yen (李孟諺) has presented an honorary citizenship award to Doris Brougham for her contributions towards English-language education in Tainan City.

Brougham, born in Seattle, originally came to Taiwan as a missionary. She is the founder of Taiwan's most popular English radio program, Studio Classroom (空中英語教室), and English magazine -- Let's Talk in English (大家說英語)